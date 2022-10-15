Skip to main content

Donovan Mitchell Expects To Develop Chemistry With Jarrett Allen Quicker Than He Did With Rudy Gobert: "It'll Come Easy Because I'm Better Than When I First Started With Rudy."

Donovan Mitchell Expects To Develop Chemistry With Jarrett Allen Quicker Than He Did With Rudy Gobert: "It'll Come Easy Because I'm Better Than When I First Started With Rudy."

Donovan Mitchell has been a Cleveland Cavalier for well over a month now, but it's still a little hard to fully process. The All-Star guard has been with the Utah Jazz for most of his career so far, so it'll take some time to adjust to seeing him in a new jersey. But his new team is incredibly promising, with lots of young stars on a similar timeline looking to make some noise in the league this season. 

Having played on just one team before this, Mitchell has been used to playing a certain way with the same teammates. He developed a partnership with Rudy Gobert over the years, and they were one of the best pick-and-roll duos in the league, if not the best. But if he was worried about playing without Gobert, he has a very similar presence in the paint to link up with in Jarrett Allen. 

Donovan Mitchell Compares Developing Chemistry With Jarrett Allen To What It Was Like With Rudy Gobert

Gobert was with the Jazz since the year Mitchell was drafted, so they had a long time to develop together. Mitchell's time with Allen is shorter, but there is a reason he expects them to get it right pretty soon. As reported by Cleveland.com, Mitchell thinks that his new pick-and-roll partner will figure it out with him in significantly lesser time than it took him and Gobert. 

"I think it's coming along very well," Mitchell said of the new collaboration. "I think it'll be quicker than mine and Rudy because I was a rookie when Rudy and I first started. But we were the number one or number two pick-and-roll duo in the league. That's six years of repetition. 

"Obviously, J.A. and I don't have that. But for me I think it'll come easy because one, I'm better than when I first started with Rudy. I'm not the same rookie coming in. I have an understanding of where things should be. But I also have an understanding of bigs setting pick and rolls. It takes time, but J.A. is fantastic at it."

This must be great to hear for Cavs fans, if their stars all start linking up, they have every opportunity to make a deep playoff run this season. Allen is an elite center and Mitchell is one of the best young guards in the whole NBA. With how stacked the rest of the roster is looking, the only ceiling on the Cavs is one they put on themselves. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Donovan Mitchell Expects To Develop Chemistry With Jarrett Allen Quicker Than He Did With Rudy Gobert: "It'll Come Easy Because I'm Better Than When I First Started With Rudy."
NBA Media

Donovan Mitchell Expects To Develop Chemistry With Jarrett Allen Quicker Than He Did With Rudy Gobert: "It'll Come Easy Because I'm Better Than When I First Started With Rudy."

By Divij Kulkarni
Jalen Rose Reveals The Backstory Behind His Iconic Commercial With Kobe Bryant: I Wanted To Do Something About The 81 Martinis.”
NBA Media

Jalen Rose Reveals The Backstory Behind His Iconic Commercial With Kobe Bryant: I Wanted To Do Something About The 81 Martinis.”

By Aaron Abhishek
Anthony Davis Says The Los Angeles Lakers Are Underdogs For The Championship This Season: "No One Has Us Winning It This Year Besides Us In This Organization."
NBA Media

Anthony Davis Says The Los Angeles Lakers Are Underdogs For The Championship This Season: "No One Has Us Winning It This Year Besides Us In This Organization."

By Divij Kulkarni
Video: Jamal Murray Looks Irritated As His Nuggets Teammates Try To Give Him 'Wet Willies'
NBA Media

Video: Jamal Murray Looks Irritated As His Nuggets Teammates Try To Give Him 'Wet Willies'

By Divij Kulkarni
Udonis Haslem Opened Up On His Infamous Sideline Fight With Jimmy Butler: “We Play The Game With A Controlled Rage. Every Now And Then The Rage Gets Uncontrolled.”
NBA Media

Udonis Haslem Opened Up On His Infamous Sideline Fight With Jimmy Butler: “We Play The Game With A Controlled Rage. Every Now And Then The Rage Gets Uncontrolled.”

By Aaron Abhishek
Lakers Fans Blast LeBron James For His Comments After 47-PT Loss To Kings: "Stop Feeding Us Lies LeBron"
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Blast LeBron James For His Comments After 47-PT Loss To Kings: "Stop Feeding Us Lies LeBron"

By Orlando Silva
Bam Adebayo On The Miami Heat Being Overlooked As Contenders: "They Don't Talk About Us... Because They Don't Like Playing Us."
NBA Media

Bam Adebayo On The Miami Heat Being Overlooked As Contenders: "They Don't Talk About Us... Because They Don't Like Playing Us."

By Divij Kulkarni
Kevin Garnett Hilariously Described Kevon Looney's Game: "He Don't Give A F**k. He 25 Look Like He 72 Years Old."
NBA Media

Kevin Garnett Hilariously Described Kevon Looney's Game: "He Don't Give A F**k. He 25 Look Like He 72 Years Old."

By Aaron Abhishek
Rudy Gobert Shares His Championship Aspirations For The Coming Season: “I Didn’t Come Here To Lose In The First Round, Second Round Of The Playoffs.”
NBA Media

Rudy Gobert Shares His Championship Aspirations For The Coming Season: “I Didn’t Come Here To Lose In The First Round, Second Round Of The Playoffs.”

By Aaron Abhishek
Ben Simmons Takes A Jab At Giannis Antetokounmpo While Defending His Poor Shooting: "F**k, I Can't Make Everybody Happy, You Know... That's Like Saying Can Giannis Shoot? Can He?"
NBA Media

Ben Simmons Takes A Jab At Giannis Antetokounmpo While Defending His Poor Shooting: "F**k, I Can't Make Everybody Happy, You Know... That's Like Saying Can Giannis Shoot? Can He?"

By Divij Kulkarni
Zion Williamson Recreated Iconic Picture With High School Rival Bryson Bishop
NBA Media

Zion Williamson Recreated Iconic Picture With High School Rival Bryson Bishop

By Aaron Abhishek
NBA Fans React To Draymond Green And Jordan Poole Seemingly Doing Their Signature Hand Shake And Hug Pre-Game: "That's Respect And Professionalism Right There."
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Draymond Green And Jordan Poole Seemingly Doing Their Signature Hand Shake And Hug Pre-Game: "That's Respect And Professionalism Right There."

By Aaron Abhishek
Shaquille O'Neal Shuts Down Fans That Are 'Messing With' Draymond Green For Punching Jordan Poole: "You Guys That Don't Know About Competitive Sport, You Have No Idea... Just Shut The Hell Up And Be A Fan."
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Shuts Down Fans That Are 'Messing With' Draymond Green For Punching Jordan Poole: "You Guys That Don't Know About Competitive Sport, You Have No Idea... Just Shut The Hell Up And Be A Fan."

By Divij Kulkarni
Kobe Bryant Once Dissed Chris Paul For Taking It Easy On Former President Barack Obama In A Pickup Game: "Meanest Little Motherf***er In The League, And You Won't Get Within Ten Feet Of This Guy."
NBA Media

Kobe Bryant Once Dissed Chris Paul For Taking It Easy On Former President Barack Obama In A Pickup Game: "Meanest Little Motherf***er In The League, And You Won't Get Within Ten Feet Of This Guy."

By Divij Kulkarni
NBA Fans Troll Ben Simmons After He Fouls Out In 12 Minutes In Their Preseason Game: "Can't Airball If You're No Longer In The Game"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Troll Ben Simmons After He Fouls Out In 12 Minutes In Their Preseason Game: "Can't Airball If You're No Longer In The Game"

By Gautam Varier
Lakers Fans Are Ashamed After The Embarrassing 133-86 Loss To The Kings: "I Know It’s Only Preseason …But Damn We Stink"
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Are Ashamed After The Embarrassing 133-86 Loss To The Kings: "I Know It’s Only Preseason …But Damn We Stink"

By Gautam Varier