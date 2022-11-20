Skip to main content

JaMychal Green Reveals Warriors Held A Team Meeting Before Their Game Against The Knicks

JaMychal Green Reveals Warriors Held A Team Meeting Before Their Game Against The Knicks

The Golden State Warriors came into the 2022-23 NBA season with a ton of confidence. They had just won their 4th championship in the last 8 seasons and had brought back much of that highly successful core as they looked to defend their crown.

A thumping win over the Lakers in their opener led many to believe that the Warriors will just keep rolling this season but that hasn't been the case. Since that win, Golden State has lost 9 of 15 games and they have lost all 8 games on the road so far. There is a lot of concern regarding their prospects this season, with Bill Simmons saying he's alarmed by their current state while Stephen A. Smith brought up their terrible defense as the reason why he is worried about them.

JaMychal Green Reveals Warriors Held A Team Meeting Before Their Game Against The Knicks

The latest loss on the road came in the form of a 130-119 defeat at the hands of the Suns, despite a 50-point outing from Stephen Curry. That loss raised enough alarm bells in the building, as JaMychal Green revealed that they decided to hold a team meeting before their next game against the Knicks.

(starts at 1:23 mark):

"Had a great team meeting this morning. I think we addressed a lot of things that needed to be addressed, and I think we're starting to get it together."

When asked later about the meeting, Green added, "We addressed the elephants in the room. We had that hard conversation that a lot of people don't want to have. We had that conversation. It was much needed. I think it got people more focused and locked in on what we have to do as a team."

The meeting did seem to have a positive impact, as the Warriors played one of their better games. They won 111-101 with some balanced scoring, as Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Andrew Wiggins all scored 20 or more points. Their defense was pretty good too, as the Knicks shot just 34.5% from the field. 

Still, this game was at home where the Warriors are now 7-1, so you can't say they are back just yet. They should finally get that first win on the road when they face the Rockets next and maybe getting over that finish line once will help them break the shackles on their travels.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

NBA Rumors: Zach LaVine Could Create Superstar Backcourt With Luka Doncic On Mavericks
NBA Trade Rumors

NBA Rumors: Zach LaVine Could Create Superstar Backcourt With Luka Doncic On Mavericks

By Divij Kulkarni
RJ Barrett Sends Warning About Canadian Basketball Because They Have Him, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, And Andrew Wiggins: "We're Nice."
NBA Media

RJ Barrett Sends Warning About Canadian Basketball Because They Have Him, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, And Andrew Wiggins: "We're Nice."

By Divij Kulkarni
Steve Nash On Kyrie Irving's Latest Controversy: "We’ve Kind Of Built An Immunity."
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving Writes Heartfelt Message Ahead Of His Return To Brooklyn Nets

By Orlando Silva
Julius Randle's Trade Value Is Reportedly Increasing Around The League
NBA Media

Julius Randle's Trade Value Is Reportedly Increasing Around The League

By Divij Kulkarni
Nick Wright Calls Out Kevin Durant For Giving 'Ludicrous Reasons' For His Trade Request
NBA Media

Nick Wright Calls Out Kevin Durant For Giving 'Ludicrous Reasons' For His Trade Request

By Divij Kulkarni
Kyrie Irving Officially Cleared To Return vs. Memphis Grizzlies Tonight
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving Officially Cleared To Return vs. Memphis Grizzlies Tonight

By Orlando Silva
Los Angeles Lakers vs. San Antonio Spurs Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers vs. San Antonio Spurs Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries

By Aaron Abhishek
Anonymous NBA Executive Says Draymond Green Is A 'Realistic Target' For The Clippers
NBA Media

Anonymous NBA Executive Says Draymond Green Is A 'Realistic Target' For The Clippers

By Divij Kulkarni
John Salley Recalls How Popular Michael Jordan Was When They Went Out
NBA Media

John Salley Recalls How Popular Michael Jordan Was When They Went Out

By Aaron Abhishek
Rudy Gobert Sent A Strong Message To The Timberwolves After Winning Three Games In A Row
NBA Media

Rudy Gobert Sent A Strong Message To The Timberwolves After Winning Three Games In A Row

By Aaron Abhishek
LeBron James Reportedly Wants To Be Treated Like Kobe Bryant To Extend Tenure With Lakers
NBA Media

LeBron James Reportedly Wants To Be Treated Like Kobe Bryant To Extend Tenure With Lakers

By Orlando Silva
Chris Mullin Says Warriors Fans Would 'Throw A Parade' If Kevin Durant Returns To The Team
NBA Media

Chris Mullin Says Warriors Fans Would 'Throw A Parade' If Kevin Durant Returns To The Team

By Divij Kulkarni
Draymond Green Fires Back At FIBA Twitter Account For Implying Spain 'Dethroned' Team USA
NBA Media

Draymond Green Fires Back At FIBA Twitter Account For Implying Spain 'Dethroned' Team USA

By Orlando Silva
Russell Westbrook Opens Up On Anthony Davis And His Incredible Performances
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook Opens Up On Anthony Davis And His Incredible Performances

By Aaron Abhishek
Rudy Gobert Has 'Unique' Comment On Joel Embiid After Battle On The Court
NBA Media

Rudy Gobert Has 'Unique' Comment On Joel Embiid After Battle On The Court

By Aaron Abhishek
Kevin Garnett And Paul Pierce Name Their Early Top 3 MVP Candidates
NBA Media

Kevin Garnett And Paul Pierce Name Their Early Top 3 MVP Candidates

By Divij Kulkarni