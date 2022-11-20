Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors came into the 2022-23 NBA season with a ton of confidence. They had just won their 4th championship in the last 8 seasons and had brought back much of that highly successful core as they looked to defend their crown.

A thumping win over the Lakers in their opener led many to believe that the Warriors will just keep rolling this season but that hasn't been the case. Since that win, Golden State has lost 9 of 15 games and they have lost all 8 games on the road so far. There is a lot of concern regarding their prospects this season, with Bill Simmons saying he's alarmed by their current state while Stephen A. Smith brought up their terrible defense as the reason why he is worried about them.

JaMychal Green Reveals Warriors Held A Team Meeting Before Their Game Against The Knicks

The latest loss on the road came in the form of a 130-119 defeat at the hands of the Suns, despite a 50-point outing from Stephen Curry. That loss raised enough alarm bells in the building, as JaMychal Green revealed that they decided to hold a team meeting before their next game against the Knicks.

(starts at 1:23 mark):

"Had a great team meeting this morning. I think we addressed a lot of things that needed to be addressed, and I think we're starting to get it together."



When asked later about the meeting, Green added, "We addressed the elephants in the room. We had that hard conversation that a lot of people don't want to have. We had that conversation. It was much needed. I think it got people more focused and locked in on what we have to do as a team."

The meeting did seem to have a positive impact, as the Warriors played one of their better games. They won 111-101 with some balanced scoring, as Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Andrew Wiggins all scored 20 or more points. Their defense was pretty good too, as the Knicks shot just 34.5% from the field.

Still, this game was at home where the Warriors are now 7-1, so you can't say they are back just yet. They should finally get that first win on the road when they face the Rockets next and maybe getting over that finish line once will help them break the shackles on their travels.

