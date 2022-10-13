Jasmine Jordan Reveals How Frustrating It Was To Be Michael Jordan’s Daughter In High School: “Everyone Just Stared, Whispered, And Had Side Conversations About Me.”

Having a celebrity parent must be entertaining at times and really draining at others. We've seen this over the years, with some people handling it better than others. Now, imagine that your father is one of the most famous people in history, one of the greatest athletes of all time, and the greatest NBA player to ever live.

That's what Jasmine Jordan and her siblings have been dealing with for a long time now. Jasmine, Marcus, and Jeffrey were born during MJ's marriage with Juanita Vanoy. Their childhood and teenage years might have been challenging, despite being the kids of His Airness.

In fact, that might have created more issues for them than anything else. Jasmine has been very vocal about it, revealing how tough it was for her to go through high school with all the eyes looking at her after people learned who her father was.

Jasmine Jordan Reveals How Frustrating It Was To Be Michael Jordan’s Daughter In High School

During a 2018 interview with InStyle, Jasmine revealed some details of her life being the daughter of the GOAT and how people perceived her, especially in high school, where folks tend to criticize others a lot.

What was the reception like at public school? Did you have to fight to be known as an individual? Initially, it was a little tough, because there was no hiding that I was Michael Jordan's daughter. Everyone just stared, whispered, and had side conversations about me. There was a lot of trying to figure out why was I there. I also had a hard time right before college. I tweeted that I was going to Syracuse University, and at that time I didn't have that many followers so I didn't think much of it. A local media outlet picked up my tweet and ran it as if it were an interview, and I was pissed! I was extremely upset, because it was like—first off, I didn't do an interview, and secondly, you just took my tweet and spun a story I had no say in. It was frustrating, because once I arrived on campus I had to deal with stares from everyone. I was being judged and talked about before I even had a chance to ask a question in class. But the university and my professors reassured me that they weren't going to treat me differently.

It must be hard to be under the spotlight all the time due to all the things your father has accomplished. Jasmine once revealed that she had a hard time understanding who Michael was, and when she googled him, things made sense. She went from knowing MJ as a dad to discovering that many people around the world think he's some sort of God.

That pressure is huge for anybody, and Jasmine wasn't an exception. She learned how to live with that and now is taking advantage of that, just like her brothers Marcus and Jeffrey.