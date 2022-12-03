Skip to main content

Jason Whitlock Explained How Kwame Brown Was A Victim Of Michael Jordan’s Abuse On The Wizards

Michael Jordan is the greatest player of all time, having won a lot of titles and individual awards during his career. His Airness was always ready to give the best show to all the fans who attended arenas to see him, and he wanted the rest of his team to do the same no matter what.

During his career, MJ was accused of being a harsh teammate who didn't hesitate to say anything to the players who didn't put in the effort on the court, which earned him a bad reputation. 

Still, that's how he approached the game and that's what made him a six-time NBA champion. Even after his second retirement, MJ didn't change his personality and one player suffered that during the early stages of his career. 

Jason Whitlock Explained How Kwame Brown Was A Victim Of Michael Jordan’s Abuse On The Wizards

The 2001 No. 1 overall pick in the draft, Kwame Brown, landed in the Wizards with huge expectations around him. Unfortunately, he never lived up to them, and the veterans on his teams made him pay for that. It all started with Michael Jordan, who never wanted to be the mentor of a young player and let Kwame know from the first moment. 

In a 2021 interview, Jason Whitlock discussed this situation, saying that Jordan abused the young Kwame, which affected the player for the rest of his career, and even after that. 

“The greatest player in NBA history sabotaged the first two years of Kwame’s career and spread the narrative that Kwame was a bust. Kwame was a victim of Jordan’s petty, abusive nature. Kwame was never able to escape the narrative set by the most powerful man in basketball. He’s had to carry that for 20 years.”

This story has been said a lot before, and even though Kwame tried to defend himself against the people who tried to troll him, it is something that will stick with him forever. He's considered one of the worst draft picks in NBA history, but it's fair to say that the situations he was put in didn't help him at all. 

