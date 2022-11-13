Jayson Tatum Reflects On Celtics’ Successful Run So Far: “It’s Night And Day This Season From How We Started Last Season”

Credit: Kirthmon F. Dozier-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics are one of the teams having a solid season so far, placed second in the East with a 10-3 run. And Jayson Tatum, one of the cornerstones of the team reflected on the team's success.

It was a tumultuous offseason for Boston that began with the Ime Udoka scandal. This followed by rumors of their suspended coach taking on the same role with the Brooklyn Nets fueled the drama further.

But the results on the court have gone the Celtics' way, to which Tatum has been a massive contributor.

Speaking after their win against the Denver Nuggets, the forward shared his two cents on the early success. Per NBC Sports Boston on Twitter:

I think we were really good enough last season. It's night and day this season from how we started last season. But, whenever we made that change, I just feel like we haven't looked back. For the most part, we got the same group, one or two new guys, but they really know how to play the game. So from the first day of training camp, it's just trusting each other, trusting that whenever you move the ball, it's gonna come back and that's how we continue to play."

Tatum had a good game against the Nuggets pouring in 34 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists. He followed it up with a monster 43-point game against the Detroit Pistons to help the side win 117-108.

Jayson Tatum Feels The Boston Celtics Have Gotten Off To A Good Start

The win against the Detroit Pistons puts the Celtics 10-3, and Tatum, who has been effective at both ends of the floor has already been in the MVP conversation, although he has firmly placed winning a championship as the primary objective.

Speaking to reporters after their win, he felt that the Celtics couldn't have asked for a better start. Per NBC Sports Boston:

"This is definitely the best I've felt to start a season. It feels like how I felt I was playing toward the end of last season when we really went on that run going into the playoffs. It feels great to start a season like this.

"I definitely know what it feels like to be on the other side -- being .500, struggling to shoot the ball, and really trying to figure it out. The way we're playing, it's fun."

The Celtics play the Oklahoma City Thunder next, followed by a skirmish against the Atlanta Hawks.

