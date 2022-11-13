Skip to main content

Jayson Tatum Reflects On Celtics’ Successful Run So Far: “It’s Night And Day This Season From How We Started Last Season”

Jayson Tatum Reflects On Celtics’ Successful Run So Far: “It’s Night And Day This Season From How We Started Last Season”

The Boston Celtics are one of the teams having a solid season so far, placed second in the East with a 10-3 run. And Jayson Tatum, one of the cornerstones of the team reflected on the team's success.

It was a tumultuous offseason for Boston that began with the Ime Udoka scandal. This followed by rumors of their suspended coach taking on the same role with the Brooklyn Nets fueled the drama further.

But the results on the court have gone the Celtics' way, to which Tatum has been a massive contributor. 

Speaking after their win against the Denver Nuggets, the forward shared his two cents on the early success. Per NBC Sports Boston on Twitter:

I think we were really good enough last season. It's night and day this season from how we started last season. But, whenever we made that change, I just feel like we haven't looked back.  For the most part, we got the same group, one or two new guys, but they really know how to play the game. So from the first day of training camp, it's just trusting each other, trusting that whenever you move the ball, it's gonna come back and that's how we continue to play."

Tatum had a good game against the Nuggets pouring in 34 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists. He followed it up with a monster 43-point game against the Detroit Pistons to help the side win 117-108.

Jayson Tatum Feels The Boston Celtics Have Gotten Off To A Good Start

The win against the Detroit Pistons puts the Celtics 10-3, and Tatum, who has been effective at both ends of the floor has already been in the MVP conversation, although he has firmly placed winning a championship as the primary objective.

Speaking to reporters after their win, he felt that the Celtics couldn't have asked for a better start. Per NBC Sports Boston:

"This is definitely the best I've felt to start a season. It feels like how I felt I was playing toward the end of last season when we really went on that run going into the playoffs. It feels great to start a season like this.

"I definitely know what it feels like to be on the other side -- being .500, struggling to shoot the ball, and really trying to figure it out. The way we're playing, it's fun."

The Celtics play the Oklahoma City Thunder next, followed by a skirmish against the Atlanta Hawks.

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

YOU MAY LIKE

Jayson Tatum Reflects On Celtics’ Successful Run So Far: “It’s Night And Day This Season From How We Started Last Season”
NBA Media

Jayson Tatum Reflects On Celtics’ Successful Run So Far: “It’s Night And Day This Season From How We Started Last Season”

By Aaron Abhishek
LeBron James And His Wife Savannah Were Seen Attending Leonardo DiCaprio's Star-Studded 48th Birthday Party
Entertainment

LeBron James And His Wife Savannah Were Seen Attending Leonardo DiCaprio's Star-Studded 48th Birthday Party

By Divij Kulkarni
20 Worst Players On The Last 20 Championship Teams
NBA

20 Worst Players On The Last 20 Championship Teams

By Eddie Bitar
LaMelo Ball's Thoughts After Return From Injury After 213 Days Will Please Hornets Fans
NBA Media

LaMelo Ball's Thoughts After Return From Injury After 213 Days Will Please Hornets Fans

By Aaron Abhishek
Lakers Magic Johnson vs. Lakers Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Career Comparison
NBA

Lakers Magic Johnson vs. Lakers Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Career Comparison

By Eddie Bitar
Kevin Durant Reveals His True Feelings On Kawhi Leonard: "He's An All-Time Great...”
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Reveals His True Feelings On Kawhi Leonard: "He's An All-Time Great...”

By Gautam Varier
Tyrese Haliburton Takes A Shot At The Kings While Talking About Pacers: "My First Two Years In The League, I Played On A Team With Zero Culture."
NBA Media

Tyrese Haliburton Takes A Shot At The Kings While Talking About Pacers: "My First Two Years In The League, I Played On A Team With Zero Culture."

By Orlando Silva
DJ Khaled Brought A Pillow For His New Super Exclusive Shoes To The Heat vs. Hornets Game
Entertainment

DJ Khaled Brought A Pillow For His New Super Exclusive Shoes To The Heat vs. Hornets Game

By Divij Kulkarni
Wilson Chandler Revealed Paul Pierce's Hilarious Trash Talk To Amar'e Stoudemire: "I Only Argue With Kobe's And LeBron's.
NBA Media

Wilson Chandler Revealed Paul Pierce's Hilarious Trash Talk To Amar'e Stoudemire: "I Only Argue With Kobe's And LeBron's."

By Gautam Varier
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against The Brooklyn Nets: LeBron James And Anthony Davis Are Day-To-Day
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against The Brooklyn Nets: LeBron James And Anthony Davis Are Day-To-Day

By Aaron Abhishek
Draymond Green Reveals Warriors' True Feelings About A Kevin Durant Trade
NBA Media

Draymond Green Reveals Warriors' True Feelings About A Kevin Durant Trade

By Orlando Silva
Kyle Kuzma Made A Startling Confession About His Amazing Performances Against The Mavericks And The Jazz
NBA Media

Kyle Kuzma Made A Startling Confession About His Amazing Performances Against The Mavericks And The Jazz

By Aaron Abhishek
Kevin Durant Had The Highest Praise For Luka Doncic: "Being Able To Guard Him Is Only Going To Make Me Better"
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Had The Highest Praise For Luka Doncic: "Being Able To Guard Him Is Only Going To Make Me Better"

By Divij Kulkarni
Kevin Hart Posts Hilarious Birthday Message To Russell Westbrook
NBA Media

Kevin Hart Posts Hilarious Birthday Message To Russell Westbrook

By Gautam Varier
Malika Andrews Destroyed Stephen A. Smith By Sharing His College Scoring Average On ESPN
NBA Media

Malika Andrews Destroyed Stephen A. Smith By Sharing His College Scoring Average On ESPN

By Divij Kulkarni
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Brooklyn Nets Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Brooklyn Nets Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries

By Aaron Abhishek