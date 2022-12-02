Jimmy Butler Promises Pat Riley Heat Will Earn 10th NBA Championship

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat haven't exactly played up to par this season. Despite having Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, and a talented supporting cast, the Heat have been among the most inconsistent teams in the East.

Still, even amid the struggles, Butler is certain a title is on the way. In a recent team promo video, he shared some thoughts about his club and promised the legendary Pat Riley his 10th title.

“When you’re talking about Heat, white hot,” Butler said when talking about the different style of numbers on the team’s City Edition uniform. “Deep run into the playoffs, championship caliber, that’s the second two is about. You put the two together, Pat Riley, we’re getting your 10th championship.”

It's a bold claim from Butler, who is having a pretty solid individual season. As good as the Heat may be on paper, their mix of parts just isn't working out and it remains to be seen if they have what it takes to go all the way.

Jimmy Butler Confident He Can Win This Season Despite Slow Start

With averages of 20.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game on 48.3% shooting, Butler remains one of the best wing players in the NBA. Based on that fact alone, you can't count Miami out in the East playoff picture.

While their offense is struggling, it is certainly not because Jimmy Butler has regressed in any way. He is still giving them the same production that he did last season, but almost everyone else has seen their numbers dip a little bit. Butler is confident though, that they'll get it fixed and said he doesn't care about their poor start.



“We’re still going to win the championship, and I don’t care what nobody says,” Butler says about his Heat while shaking his head. “Count us out. We’re going to win the f***ing championship. I’m telling you. I don’t give a damn that we started 2-5.”

Only time will tell if the Heat have what it takes to turn their season around. At 10-12 on the season, they still have plenty of time to go on a run and climb up the standings.

We know for sure that Butler is going to do everything in his power to get his team as far as they can possibly go.

