Joe Dumars Shares His Candid Thoughts On Draymond Green And Jordan Poole Altercation: "This Is Obviously A Delicate Situation. Not Good For Anyone."

The Golden State Warriors tip off their championship defense against the Los Angeles Lakers, as LeBron James will watch on the Warriors receiving their championship rings for their 2022 title win. While that will be a big night of celebration for the Warriors, the team is currently facing a lot of internal issues.

Everyone knows about Draymond Green clocking Jordan Poole during a practice and the multiple situations it created after that. One situation it could have created is possible league intervention, as the Warriors didn't discipline Green for his actions. NBA's Head of Basketball Operations, Joe Dumars, revealed the league wasn't going to step in and that he hasn't interfered because of the situation's 'delicate' nature.

"I have not yet spoken to him. I wanted to give this some space and all. But obviously, it's a very delicate situation. Tough situation. Not good for anyone. None of us like seeing that."

Dumars made the right call by not penalizing the Warriors or Green for what happened. He should have a conversation with Draymond, as a former player to a current player, but the league disciplining a 32-year-old man for what he did in a closed practice would be a little odd.

Will This Impact The Warriors?

The Golden State Warriors are a machine that is designed to win championships. Steve Kerr had perfectly engineered this team to be a title-winning team every season and he hopes to tie them with the San Antonio Spurs dynasty and win his fifth championship this season.

Draymond is the emotional leader of the team and his voice may be a little harder to buy into after this situation. Steve Kerr and Kevon Looney have both spoken about how Green needs to earn the trust of his teammates again, so this situation should have a short-term impact on the squad. However, the chemistry should be alright when it comes to later in the season.