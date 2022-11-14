Skip to main content

Joel Embiid's 59 Points Against The Utah Jazz Is More Than Ben Simmons' Point Total For The Season

Joel Embiid's 59 Points Against The Utah Jazz Is More Than Ben Simmons' Point Total For The Season

Joel Embiid has wowed fans all over the world with his incredible 59-point outburst against the Utah Jazz in one of the greatest individual performances in modern history. Embiid supplemented his 59 points with 11 rebounds, 8 assists, and 7 blocks, coming quite close to a ridiculous 60-point triple-double. 

Joel would have actually had 60 points if he made one more of his 4 missed free throws, but he is already handily vanquishing a man many thought would have been the primary option for the 76ers ahead of Embiid. Ben Simmons.

Simmons has had a rough debut season for the Brooklyn Nets so far, being criticized by fans for having regressed into a worse player after his season-long absence. His low scoring has plummeted even further as he has scored just 47 points on the season through 9 played games. That is 12 points short of what Embiid scored against the Jazz, who entered the game 10-4.

Simmons has been rested for the Nets' game against the Los Angeles Lakers, so he won't get a chance to add to his total tonight. This is a pretty rough indictment of Simmons's season so far. The defensive stalwart also has just 5 blocks on the season, 2 short of what Embiid got tonight against the Jazz. 

A Tale Of Contrasting Careers

It is incredible to see how the tables have turned in the Joel Embiid/Ben Simmons dynamic over the last few seasons. After Ben's sophomore year, people were wondering if the 76ers should build their future around Simmons and not Embiid due to his troubling injury issues.

Embiid's dominance on the inside made his case stronger every year, but Simmons' regressing and becoming more one-dimensional every season also catapulted Embiid further. The 76ers haven't missed Simmons at all, not when he was sitting out and not after they traded him for James Harden.  

Ben is still young, and this season is a long one. He is currently averaging 5.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 5.9 assists on a Nets team that's struggling, so if he starts performing at the level we have seen before, the team might become a fearsome one in the East once again.   

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates

YOU MAY LIKE

Joel Embiid's 59 Points Against The Utah Jazz Is More Than Ben Simmons' Point Total For The Season
NBA Media

Joel Embiid's 59 Points Against The Utah Jazz Is More Than Ben Simmons' Point Total For The Season

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
USATSI_19431141
NBA Media

Warriors Fans Are Angry After Team Loses To Kings: "Trade Curry, Let Him Play For A Good Franchise."

By Lee Tran
Watch: Joel Embiid Is Jokingly Told 'You Suck' By Tyrese Maxey After Legendary Performance
NBA Media

Watch: Joel Embiid Is Jokingly Told 'You Suck' By Tyrese Maxey After Legendary Performance

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
NBA Fans In Awe Of Joel Embiid's Historic 50-Point Performance Against Utah Jazz: "We Have Never Seen Anything Like This"
NBA Media

NBA Fans In Awe Of Joel Embiid's Historic 59-Point Performance Against Utah Jazz: "We Have Never Seen Anything Like This"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
julius randle miami heat
NBA Trade Rumors

NBA Executive Says Miami Heat Could Trade For Julius Randle

By Lee Tran
USATSI_19304079
NBA Media

Former NBA Champion Isn't Giving Up On The Lakers: "If You Give LeBron A Chance, He Will Take You To The Finals."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Channing Frye On Anthony Davis: "The Biggest 'What-If?' Of The League"
NBA Media

Channing Frye On Anthony Davis: "The Biggest 'What-If?' Of The League"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Joe Harris
NBA Trade Rumors

NBA Rumors: Brooklyn Nets Want To Trade Joe Harris

By Lee Tran
NBA Fans React To Darius Garland Getting The First 50-Point Game Of The Season: "He's Proving He's A Future Superstar"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Darius Garland Getting The First 50-Point Game Of The Season: "He's Proving He's A Future Superstar"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
simmons knicks
NBA Trade Rumors

The Blockbuster Trade Idea For The Knicks And Nets: Julius Randle And Evan Fournier For Ben Simmons

By Lee Tran
NBA GMs Believe Lakers Could Trade Anthony Davis And Russell Westbrook To Nets For Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving
NBA Trade Rumors

NBA GMs Believe Lakers Could Trade Anthony Davis And Russell Westbrook To Nets For Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving

By Lee Tran
James Worthy And Robert Horry Absolutely Slammed The Lakers After They Lost To The Kings
NBA Media

NBA Insider Reveals The Lakers Have Known Their Roster Wasn't Championship Level Since The Offseason

By Lee Tran
Kevin Durant Is The First Player Since Michael Jordan To Score 13 Straight 25-Point Games To Begin A Season
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Is The First Player Since Michael Jordan To Score 13 Straight 25-Point Games To Begin A Season

By Lee Tran
LeBron James' Famous Diet: The King Spends $1.5 Million Per Year On His Nutrition
NBA Media

LeBron James' Famous Diet: The King Spends $1.5 Million Per Year On His Nutrition

By Titan Frey
Kyrie Irving
NBA Media

NBA Fans Speculate After Kyrie Irving Misses His Sixth Straight Game For The Nets

By Nico Martinez
Video Of Larry Bird Making NBA Players Look Ridiculous Goes Viral: "He Was Just Special"
NBA Media

Video Of Larry Bird Making NBA Players Look Ridiculous Goes Viral: "He Was Just Special"

By Divij Kulkarni