NBA Fans In Awe Of Joel Embiid's Historic 59-Point Performance Against Utah Jazz: "We Have Never Seen Anything Like This"

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

It's not every day that you get to say you have seen one of the greatest individual performances in NBA history, but that is exactly what Joel Embiid might have done against the Utah Jazz tonight.

In a challenging game for the Philadelphia 76ers, who got back to a paltry 7-7 record after this win, Joel Embiid decided to prove to everyone why he is one of the best in the world by carrying this team to a win without James Harden on the back of one of the most incredible performances we have ever seen.

Embiid had 59 points, 11 rebounds, 8 assists, and 7 blocks in what could have been a game where Embiid gets the only 50-point quadruple-double in NBA history. A stat line like this has never been achieved in NBA history, as Embiid scored over half the team's points in this history-making performance. Fans still can't believe what they saw.

Embiid has received criticism this season for having a slow start and being responsible for the 76ers early struggles. After dropping a season-high 42 points against the Atlanta Hawks in his last game, Embiid has dropped a new career-high and led Philly to a 105-98 win tonight.

Can Joel Embiid Finally Win An MVP This Season?

The last 2 games from Embiid have officially brought him into the 2022-23 MVP conversation. Everyone assumed that either Luka Doncic or Giannis Antetokounmpo would run away with the trophy but contenders like Jayson Tatum, Ja Morant. and Stephen Curry have made their cases as well. Embiid was among the preseason favorites for the award but had a very slow start to the season.

Embiid looks in shape again as the 76ers have done a good job in leveling their record at 7-7, as they can now just push forward and not worry about getting out of a hole like they had been up until now. Embiid putting on insane performances like this will help his MVP case immensely in the long run.

He was averaging 29.3 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 3.7 assists heading into this 59-point night, very solid numbers for someone who wants to finally be an MVP winner this season.

