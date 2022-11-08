Joel Embiid Has Been Out Of Sync And Had Poor Body Language While Playing Alongside James Harden This Season, Says 76ers Insider

Credit: Fadeaway World

The Philadelphia 76ers broke up their duo of Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons last season. Following a lot of drama around Simmons, he was finally traded to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for James Harden. It gave the 76ers fanbase a new dynamic duo, and they expected it to lead the team to new heights.

Unfortunately, the 2022-23 NBA season's start hasn't exactly been kind to the 76ers. Despite Harden playing in great form, Embiid has been playing like a shell of himself. Moreover, the Beard has been ruled out of action for at least a month due to a foot injury.

Amidst this, Joel Embiid is once again the sole superstar for the 76ers. He and the 76ers managed to win a low-scoring game against the Phoenix Suns. Following the win, the Sixers have improved their record to 5-6, but there is still room for improvement.

NBA Analyst Reveals Concerning Information About Joel Embiid And James Harden

Ever since joining the team, Harden has done everything in his power to provide the 76ers a chance to improve the roster and ultimately win the NBA title. He even took a pay cut to help the organization add valuable role players.

But at the end of the day, the 76ers will not even advance to the NBA Finals if Harden and Embiid are not on the same page. So far this season, whenever the duo has played together, both players look out of sync. 76ers insider Keith Pompey recently pointed out the same thing.

“He’s mostly been out of sync and had poor body language while playing alongside Harden this season.”



Considering the 76ers are completely invested in the Harden-Embiid duo, if this continues throughout the season, it could be a huge concern for the organization. Over the last few seasons, Embiid has been the clear primary superstar for the team and surely he is still the one donning that role.

But when a player of Harden's stature is on the team, it's hard not to get worried about being replaced as the cornerstone player for the franchise. Hopefully, this doesn't blow out of proportion and the two players can find a way to make things work.

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.