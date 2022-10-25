Joel Embiid Roasts Fans Who Overreacted To 76ers 0-3 Start: "They Probably Wanted Me To Be Traded."

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Joel Embiid is one of the best centers in the league today, and there's no doubt that he's an MVP-level player when he's healthy. Thus far this season, Joel Embiid is averaging 26.8 PPG, 11.2 RPG, and 3.2 APG.

Despite his talents, the Philadelphia 76ers started 0-3 under Joel Embiid's leadership this year. A lot of fans were understandably worried about the start. However, it seems as though Joel Embiid did not let that bother him. After the Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Indiana Pacers, Joel Embiid took the opportunity to roast overreacting fans, joking that they "probably wanted me to be traded". Sam DiGiovanni of ClutchPoints relayed the news.

“From the fans’ perspective, they probably wanted me to be traded and the whole team to be sent to the G League,” Embiid said about the Sixers faithful. “But, to me, it’s no pressure. It’s three games in, fairly new team, everybody’s trying to find their way. I thought today was a big step offensively and defensively.”

There is no doubt that this win against the Indiana Pacers could be a solid building block for the Philadelphia 76ers. Obviously, the season didn't start how they wanted it to, but perhaps they could go on a run in the near future.

The Philadelphia 76ers Are Viewed As Contenders

There is no doubt that this Philadelphia 76ers team has the talent to win it all. They have a star duo in Joel Embiid and James Harden, along with solid supporting players such as PJ Tucker, Tyrese Maxey, and Tobias Harris. In fact, some believe that this is the best roster that the 76ers have managed to put around Joel Embiid.

"I love what the Sixers have done in the offseason... Love PJ Tucker move, love the Danuel House move, love the De'Anthony Melton trade. These are the absolute perfect kind of guys to put around the most unstoppable Pick and Roll combination in the entire NBA of James Harden and Joel Embiid. And if those guys are healthy and if Harden is in shape and if he doesn't shrink from the moment in elimination games like we've seen him do time and again, including the very last one we saw against Miami, this team on paper absolutely has a chance to win the east and win the championship, they're that good, they're that deep, they're that versatile."



"It's the best team on paper of the Joel Embiid era right there with the Jimmy Butler team that almost beat the Raptors and had a chance to win the title... they've done all they can do with the resources they have to build a team around Harden and Embiid."

Throughout the Joel Embiid era, the Philadelphia 76ers have not been able to make it past the second round. Perhaps that can end up changing this season, and maybe we'll see the team make a deep run.

Obviously, the Philadelphia 76ers will need Joel Embiid to continue playing at a high level for them to get far. As of now, Joel Embiid looks as good as ever, and perhaps he'll manage to lead the team to the Finals this year.