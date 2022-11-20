Skip to main content

John Wall Gets Real On Almost Getting Pushed Out Of The NBA: "I Feel Like I Was On The Edge..."

John Wall

Just a few years ago, John Wall was considered one of the best point guards in the game for the Wizards. With an elite handle, a dominant finishing ability, and amazing athleticism, the former All-NBA player carried the Wizards for years before a string of injuries de-railed his career.

Now, Wall isn't nearly the same player he was and his role has shifted pretty dramatically since his days in D.C. But after being on the brink of exile from the league, Wall is just happy to have an opportunity to be in a situation where he can thrive.

(via ClutchPoints)

“I think it’s kind of frustrating for a lot of great veterans we have in this league because a lot of those guys are getting pushed out,” Wall said. “I feel like I was on the edge of kinda getting pushed out myself. If I wasn’t a true professional last year and the Clippers didn’t give me a chance, I don’t know if I’d probably been here right now. We have so many great guys that can be like (Carmelo Anthony), Dwight [Howard],… even Kemba Walker… You need veteran guys to help these young teams out as much as possible.”

John Wall Is Playing Solid Minutes As He Works His Way Back To All-Star Form

While Wall is still pretty far away from the high-flier he was in D.C., the guy has been pretty good for the Clippers this year, averaging 12.2 points, 4.9 assists, and 2.5 rebounds on 43.8% shooting.

Needless to say, he's thankful to be a Clipper.

"It’s kind of tough, because I feel like a lot of those vet guys can still contribute to a lot of teams, you know what I mean? And I just feel like they’re trying to push the old heads out. That’s just how I look at it. So I’m just happy I got the opportunity to be back in this because I could have been one of those guys who’s still trying to find a team. Like I said, I just think it’s all part of God’s plan." (h/t The Athletic)

All-in-all, it has been an up-and-down season for the Clippers. With some impressive wins and ugly losses in the books, we're going to need to see them fully healthy before we can make any conclusions about this team.

But John Wall gives them a boost at the point guard position this team hasn't seen since CP3, and that's saying a lot for a guy that's coming off of some major injuries.

