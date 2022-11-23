Jordan Poole Acted Thirsty And Wild After Seeing A Woman On The Court

Jordan Poole has had a very good career after the start of the same was not as good as he wanted. The young guard had to earn his spot in the NBA after spending some time in the G League, he's now enjoying his tenure on the Golden State Warriors, even winning a championship last season.

Poole has taken advantage of every opportunity he had and is now considered the future of the franchise. Moreover, he has gotten a lot of fans thanks to his talents, but also his fun personality. The young guard has become a living meme in the past couple of seasons, especially when it comes to women.

It's not a secret that Poole gets easily distracted by girls, and that has become a meme itself. Last week, Warriors fans proposed a fun idea to get Poole to 'average 100 points', which made all the sense in the world. Jordan gets to the next level as soon as he spots attractive girls on the stands, and many instances confirm that.

One of the most memorable moments of Poole came last season, and it wasn't precisely for his good performances for the Dubs. During a Golden State Warriors-Brooklyn Nets game, Jordan was caught on camera having an interesting conversation with Andre Iguodala, pointing out at somebody and doing a crazy move with his tongue.

Iggy and Damion Lee couldn't help but laugh, while Poole was enjoying that moment so much. That was probably the beginning of all these memes and NBA fans really love them.

The Golden State Warriors didn't have the best start to the season after entering a terrible losing streak. They are now trying to climb back to the top, being two games away from the .500 mark. Poole is a very important part of this team, but just like the rest of the young players, he needs to step up to help Stephen Curry and the veterans.

They have a huge challenge against the Los Angeles Clippers tonight, and perhaps seeing some pretty girls on the court could inspire Poole to have a great game.

