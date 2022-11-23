Video: Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving Share Wholesome Moment With Young NBA Fan

Credit: Fadeaway World

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have been at the center of attention over the offseason and it has carried on since the season began as well. The Brooklyn Nets have been poor, and Irving has missed 8 games thanks to getting suspended following a controversy over a post he shared on social media. Kevin Durant requested a trade in the offseason as well, something that he has been blasted for on multiple occasions.

It's safe to say that the news surrounding two of the league's most skilled players has been anything but wholesome. KD has been criticized by fans for basketball reasons, while Kyrie has been on the receiving end of some sharp rebukes thanks to his off-court antics. But after a while, a video involving the two has gone viral on social media for all the right reasons.

Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving Engaged In A Lovely Interaction With A Young NBA Fan

The NBA is all about its fans at the end of the day, they are the ones responsible for the massive success these superstars enjoy. And the biggest fans of players and teams are younger kids, who look up to their favorite players as heroes.

KD and Kyrie are heroes to thousands of youngsters across the world, and one of them got to share a cute moment with them while they were sitting on the bench. A few young children called out to them and they turned around to acknowledge them and share some warm smiles. Needless to say, fans loved it.

"This is too wholesome." "Cant ignore the kids." "This is too cute." "KD and Kyrie just made those kids' whole year." "Kids can get anybody to smile... This is Epic." "Kid yelling out his whole government we love to see it." "KD’s face lol that’s awesome." "Classic right here." "It was to hard to ignore that lil innocent voice." "The Kyrie they don't show." "This really is what it's all about." "The wholesome vibes I want to see from the Nets."

Both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving seemed genuinely happy to entertain the young fans, and moments like these are what make the game so special. The kids got a moment they'll never forget about and will brag at school about for the next year. While KD and Kyrie showed a side of themselves that people don't often get to see. Good vibes all around, which will be a welcome sight for the Nets.

