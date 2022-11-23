Skip to main content

Video: Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving Share Wholesome Moment With Young NBA Fan

Video: Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving Share Wholesome Moment With Young NBA Fan

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have been at the center of attention over the offseason and it has carried on since the season began as well. The Brooklyn Nets have been poor, and Irving has missed 8 games thanks to getting suspended following a controversy over a post he shared on social media. Kevin Durant requested a trade in the offseason as well, something that he has been blasted for on multiple occasions. 

It's safe to say that the news surrounding two of the league's most skilled players has been anything but wholesome. KD has been criticized by fans for basketball reasons, while Kyrie has been on the receiving end of some sharp rebukes thanks to his off-court antics. But after a while, a video involving the two has gone viral on social media for all the right reasons. 

Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving Engaged In A Lovely Interaction With A Young NBA Fan

The NBA is all about its fans at the end of the day, they are the ones responsible for the massive success these superstars enjoy. And the biggest fans of players and teams are younger kids, who look up to their favorite players as heroes. 

KD and Kyrie are heroes to thousands of youngsters across the world, and one of them got to share a cute moment with them while they were sitting on the bench. A few young children called out to them and they turned around to acknowledge them and share some warm smiles. Needless to say, fans loved it.

"This is too wholesome."

"Cant ignore the kids."

"This is too cute."

"KD and Kyrie just made those kids' whole year."

"Kids can get anybody to smile... This is Epic."

"Kid yelling out his whole government we love to see it."

"KD’s face lol that’s awesome."

"Classic right here."

"It was to hard to ignore that lil innocent voice."

"The Kyrie they don't show."

"This really is what it's all about."

"The wholesome vibes I want to see from the Nets."

Both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving seemed genuinely happy to entertain the young fans, and moments like these are what make the game so special. The kids got a moment they'll never forget about and will brag at school about for the next year. While KD and Kyrie showed a side of themselves that people don't often get to see. Good vibes all around, which will be a welcome sight for the Nets. 

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

Video: Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving Share Wholesome Moment With Young NBA Fan
NBA Media

Video: Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving Share Wholesome Moment With Young NBA Fan

By Divij Kulkarni
Former Chicago Bulls Player Called Out Shaquille O'Neal And Charles Barkley Because Of Kyrie Irving
NBA Media

Former Chicago Bulls Player Called Out Shaquille O'Neal And Charles Barkley Because Of Kyrie Irving

By Divij Kulkarni
All Kendall Kenner’s Exes Team Can Compete For A Championship
NBA Media

All Kendall Kenner’s Exes Team Can Compete For A Championship

By Orlando Silva
Tracy McGrady Made $100 Million Thanks To Kobe Bryant's Decision With Adidas
NBA Media

Tracy McGrady Made $100 Million Thanks To Kobe Bryant's Decision With Adidas

By Divij Kulkarni
5 Worst Regular Season Records By Michael Jordan
NBA Media

5 Worst Regular Season Records By Michael Jordan

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Jaylen Brown Posted A Meme On His Instagram Story To Clap Back At Fans For Calling Him Out For Supporting Kyrie Irving
NBA Media

Jaylen Brown Posted A Meme On His Instagram Story To Clap Back At Fans For Calling Him Out For Supporting Kyrie Irving

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Ja Morant Was Hit By Karma After Playing Mind Games On Malik Monk
NBA Media

Ja Morant Was Hit By Karma After Playing Mind Games On Malik Monk

By Gautam Varier
Pete Maravich And Larry Bird Got Into A Heated Argument When They Were Teammates In Boston: "If You Were Any Damn Good, They Wouldn’t Be Double-Teaming Me."
NBA Media

Pete Maravich And Larry Bird Got Into A Heated Argument When They Were Teammates In Boston: "If You Were Any Damn Good, They Wouldn’t Be Double-Teaming Me."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Kobe Bryant's Perfect Record Against NBA Rivals: 282 Players Never Won Against A Game Against The Black Mamba
NBA

Kobe Bryant's Perfect Record Against NBA Rivals: 282 Players Never Won Against A Game Against The Black Mamba

By Nick Mac
10 NBA Players Who Are Most Likely To Score 70 Points
NBA

10 NBA Players Who Are Most Likely To Score 70 Points

By Kyle Daubs
2022-23 NBA MVP Race: Giannis Antetokounmpo Is Still On Top, Jayson Tatum Is Rising
NBA

2022-23 NBA MVP Race: Giannis Antetokounmpo Is Still On Top, Jayson Tatum Is Rising

By Nick Mac
Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"
NBA Media

Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Charles Barkley Says John Salley, Dennis Rodman, And Rick Mahorn Don't Know How To Fight
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Says John Salley, Dennis Rodman, And Rick Mahorn Don't Know How To Fight

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
NBA Fans React To The Lakers Trade Package That Spurs Declined: "That Was A Terrible Trade For The Lakers"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To The Lakers Trade Package That Spurs Declined: "That Was A Terrible Trade For The Lakers"

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Anthony Davis Defends Patrick Beverley After He Shoved Deandre Ayton: "We're Never Gonna Let Anyone Stand Over Our Teammate"
NBA Media

Anthony Davis Defends Patrick Beverley After He Shoved Deandre Ayton: "We're Never Gonna Let Anyone Stand Over Our Teammate"

By Gautam Varier
Charles Barkley Said Michael Jordan Surrounded Himself With People Who Were Not Honest With Him
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Said Michael Jordan Surrounded Himself With People Who Were Not Honest With Him

By Divij Kulkarni