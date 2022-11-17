NBA Fans Blast Kevin Durant After His Latest Comment About His Team: "You Need 3 Hall Of Famers To Win"

Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Durant's comment on the Brooklyn Nets starting lineup wasn't well received by NBA fans on social media.

The Nets forward garnered ample flak after he shared his thoughts about the starters in a candid interview with Bleacher Report.

While Durant did speak on a string of topics, the fans focused on what he had to say about the teammates who would suit up with him. Below are some of the shocked reactions by fans.

“Look at our starting lineup. Edmond Sumner, Royce O’Neale, Joe Harris, [Nic] Claxton and me. It’s not disrespect, but what are you expecting from that group? You expect us to win because I’m out there.”

Durant's comments further compound the woes of a side that's already been hit by controversy since the start of the season. With the results on the game front equally wobbly, the side is in dire straits.

It's Been A Disastrous 2022-23 Season For The Brooklyn Nets So Far

If it was Ben Simmons' flaming out in his first game of the season that saw analysts and fans take a shot at the guard, the firing of coach Steve Nash thrust the spotlight on the Nets.

The troubles didn't end there after Kyrie Irving took to Twitter to promote an antisemitic film that subsequently saw him suspended, and then issued some mandatory tasks to be reintegrated with the side.

And now, Durant's comments come as a shocker and a dampener to a team that's going through turbulence on and off the court. Brooklyn comes off a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, who have had their share of drama as well, and against an impressive Sacramento Kings outfit.

In addition, the Nets have had a rather inconsistent run and are placed 6-9 in the East. They're placed 12th and face the task of digging themselves out of the rut they're in.

While there surely will be ramifications following Durant's interview, how it impacts the team remains to be seen. With Irving close to making a comeback to the side, the Nets will hope to change their fortunes when they take an in-form Portland Trail Blazers next.

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.