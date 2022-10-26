Skip to main content

LeBron James Reacted To Jordan Poole Going Off In The First Half Against The Suns: "Jordan Poole So Cold"

Jordan Poole got off to a bit of a slow start to the season but he is clicking into gear now. After averaging just 9.5 points on 30% shooting in his opening 2 games of the campaign, the last two games have seen him average 20.5 points on 50% shooting, which is more in line with what we expect from Poole going forward.

He has just signed a massive extension, after which he said he said there is another level for him to go to, as he was now more locked in than before. We saw a glimpse of that in the first half of their game against the Suns, as Poole put on a show.

Poole helped the Warriors stay within touching distance of the Suns at the half, as he scored a team-high 14 points while dazzling the fans with some sublime dribbling moves. He was so great that even LeBron James tweeted out in amazement.

"Jordan Poole so COLD!!! 🥶"

This isn't the first time that one of the greats of the game has marveled at Poole's arsenal of moves, as Kevin Durant was very impressed with him in a preseason game against the Lakers. Poole has the capabilities to be a star in this league and the Warriors must be delighted that they have tied him down to a long-term contract.

As for James, this is the second time in two days he has given a shoutout to a rising star in the league. LeBron was hyped to see Anfernee Simons go off for 22 points in the third quarter for the Blazers against the Nuggets and he might just be sending a message to Rob Pelinka that the Lakers need some players like Poole and Simons, to help their woeful offense.

They rank dead last in offensive rating, field goal percentage, and three-point percentage which makes it pretty easy to figure out why they are 0-3 at this moment. No changes are going to be made to this roster just yet either, and head coach Darvin Ham says Westbrook will remain a starter, which further angered fans. The Lakers need to find a way to turn things around fast but they have stubbornly decided to persist with this roster till Thanksgiving, as per reports. It is entirely possible, that by then, the season might have already been lost.

