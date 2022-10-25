Skip to main content

Lakers Fans Are Angry At Darvin Ham After He Refuses To Take Russell Westbrook Off The Starting Lineup: "He Gone Mess Around And Get Fired."

Darvin Ham and Russell Westbrook

At 0-3 on the season, it's still a bit too early to hit the panic button for the Lakers. With 79 games left to go, there is still plenty of time for the Lakeshow to salvage the season and return to a state of contention.

The problem is the Lakers' biggest problem is in the form of a former MVP point guard, whose shooting struggles have made him a huge liability on the floor. And since Westbrook has yet to figure out his shot, fans have been clamoring for him to come off the bench.

Lakers Coach Darvin Ham Gives Two-Word Answer On Russell Westbrook's Status As A Starter

To the dismay of many Lakers loyalists, Ham is apparently moving forward with Westbrook in the starting unit. When asked about Russ in a chat with the media, he gave a simple answer to suggest that he will not be coming off the bench anytime soon.

Darvin Ham on if he’s considering changing the team’s starting lineup: “Not today.”

It's still early on, so just because Ham is sticking with Westbrook now doesn't mean he won't change that later. If the situation becomes desperate enough, we can expect coach to exhaust every strategy to turn things around.

Still, the Lakers have bigger issues to worry about then Westbrook.

“I came on the air and talked about how Anthony Davis was a top-seven player. I take it back. Damn it, he don’t look like it. He don’t look like he wants to go anywhere near the basket. And my point is, yo bro, you’re too big, you’re too skilled, you’re too talented. What has happened to Anthony Davis?" Yes Russell Westbrook can’t shoot, but that’s about it,” said Stephen A. Smith. “We need to be talking less about Russell Westbrook and more about Anthony Davis.”

It is true that Westbrook needs to play better, and his role in the starting lineup could be threatened if he fails to improve. But, for now, the Lakers are trying out other potential solutions and hoping for the best in terms of a Westbrook  redemption arc.

So far, it has just been more of the same for the Purple and Gold. And until something changes, things are likely to stay that way.

YOU MAY LIKE

Darvin Ham and Russell Westbrook
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Are Angry At Darvin Ham After He Refuses To Take Russell Westbrook Off The Starting Lineup: "He Gone Mess Around And Get Fired."

By Nico Martinez
Draymond Green
NBA Media

Matt Barnes Says The Warriors Would Have Won Zero Championships Without Draymond Green: "When He Goes To The Hall Of Fame, People Are Gonna Be Like, 'That Motherf— Averaged 8 Points, How Is He In The HOF?’"

By Nico Martinez
Instagram Star Sofia Franklyn Accused LeBron James Of Using NDAs To Cheat On Wife Savannah: "He Has Various Parties Constantly Where NDAs Need To Be Signed, And Women Are At."
NBA Media

Instagram Star Sofia Franklyn Accused LeBron James Of Using NDAs To Cheat On Wife Savannah: "He Has Various Parties Constantly Where NDAs Need To Be Signed, And Women Are At."

By Orlando Silva
The Best Shooters The Los Angeles Lakers Can Land In A Trade Around Russell Westbrook
NBA

The Best Shooters The Los Angeles Lakers Can Land In A Trade Around Russell Westbrook

By Kyle Daubs
LeBron James Reveals He Had Crashers At His Wedding: "Do You Know These N***as?"
NBA Media

LeBron James Reveals He Had Crashers At His Wedding: "Do You Know These N***as?"

By Orlando Silva
Rudy Gobert Likes A Tweet Calling Him The 'Worst Trade In NBA History'
NBA Media

Rudy Gobert Likes A Tweet Calling Him The 'Worst Trade In NBA History'

By Orlando Silva
NBA Fans Protect LeBron James After Instagram Star Sofia Franklyn Accused Him Of Cheating On His Wife Savannah
NBA Media

NBA Fans Protect LeBron James After Instagram Star Sofia Franklyn Accused Him Of Cheating On His Wife Savannah

By Orlando Silva
Damian Lillard
NBA Media

Trail Blazers Star Damian Lillard, Who Is In Red Hot Form, Sends A Strong Message After 4-0 Start

By Nico Martinez
Kevin Durant
NBA Media

Grizzlies Fan Goes Viral After Trying To Recruit Kevin Durant To Memphis

By Nico Martinez
Another Botched Russell Westbrook Trade Has Been Revealed: Lakers Could Have Had Bojan Bogdanovic, Mike Conley, Rudy Gay, And 1st-Round Pick
NBA Media

Another Botched Russell Westbrook Trade Has Been Revealed: Lakers Could Have Had Bojan Bogdanovic, Mike Conley, Rudy Gay, And 1st-Round Pick

By Nico Martinez
Stephen A. Smith Calls Out Anthony Davis For Going M.I.A. In Three Straight Losses: "We Need To Be Talking Less About Russell Westbrook And More About Anthony Davis.”
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith Calls Out Anthony Davis For Going M.I.A. In Three Straight Losses: "We Need To Be Talking Less About Russell Westbrook And More About Anthony Davis.”

By Nico Martinez
Kendrick Perkins Flames Karl-Anthony Towns For Comments On Anthony Edwards: "It's Unacceptable..."
NBA Media

Kendrick Perkins Flames Karl-Anthony Towns For Comments On Anthony Edwards: "It's Unacceptable..."

By Nico Martinez
Los Angeles Lakers Will Reportedly Wait For 20 Or 25 Games Before Making Any Changes On Their Roster
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers Will Reportedly Wait For 20 Or 25 Games Before Making Any Changes On Their Roster

By Orlando Silva
Shaquille O'Neal Revealed How His Credit Card Was Declined At Walmart: "The Security Called Me"
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Revealed How His Credit Card Was Declined At Walmart: "The Security Called Me"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
The Most Expensive Starting Lineup For The 1997-98 NBA Season
NBA

The Most Expensive Starting Lineup For The 1997-98 NBA Season

By Nick Mac
The Top 10 Most Underrated NBA Players Of The 2010s
NBA

The Top 10 Most Underrated NBA Players Of The 2010s

By Nick Mac