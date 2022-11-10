Julius Erving On His Infamous Fight With Larry Bird In 1984: "I Just Extended My Arm To Hold Him Back And It Ended Up Sliding To His Neck."

Credit: Fadeaway World

Over the years, the NBA has gone through a plethora of changes. One of the biggest changes that people have noticed is how physicality has gone down throughout the decades. During the 1970s, 1980s, and the 1990s, players regularly took part in brawls. And even after literally punching or kicking each other, they got out of games with minimal fines and suspensions.

One such brawl took place between NBA legends Julius Erving and Larry Bird in 1984. It was an all-out brawl between Erving and Bird, where the latter got punched multiple times in the face while being held by the former's teammates. In an interview, Erving explained what led to the brawl.

(Starts at 3:32)

“So, the fight, actually, there was an offensive foul called on Larry. He didn’t like the call, so he got mad at the referee. So he came down the court, he was kinda like, you know, stomping and in front of his bench. And it looked like in a moment, like he was going to take a swing. And it was very uncharacteristic because we did Converse commercials together, we did Spalding commercials together. So you know, we were kinda cool. I thought something was going to happen because he was mad. But he was mad at the referee, he wasn’t mad at me. And I just extended my arm to hold him back and it ended up sliding up to his neck. So it was inadvertent, I didn’t really mean to grab him by the neck. I pushed him in the chest, and next thing I know, it’s a melee."

The incident remains one of the nastiest brawls that fans witnessed between two NBA players. Despite that, both Bird and Erving got away with little fines and no suspensions.

The other parties involved in the feud were also fined for their actions, but they weren't fined either.

Charles Barkley Provides An Explanation For The Infamous Fight Between Larry Bird And Julius Erving

As it can be seen in the above-mentioned clip, Barkley was involved in the brawl as well. So much so that the then-Philadelphia 76ers player held Bird while Dr. J continued to punch him in the face. In the same clip, Barkley explained what his involvement was in the fight as opposed to what the NBA told everyone.

"The NBA said I was holding him. I just I tried to break up a fight. I did try to break up a fight. I was just trying to break up the fight. I would never hold a guy and let another guy hit him. I was standing behind Larry Bird, and I tried to grab him. I didn't know Doc was hitting him until that fine came in the mail."

Over time, many have provided their share of details about the incident. As per an NBA referee, Bird taunted Erving. Bird apparently trash-talked to Dr. J about not guarding him.

On the other hand, Bird claimed that he never said anything of that sort to the 76ers legend. At the end of the day, the fight will forever be remembered as one of the biggest brawls that broke out between two players of Bird and Erving's status.

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.