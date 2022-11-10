Kendrick Perkins On Luka Doncic: "He's A Younger LeBron James, Minus The Athleticism."

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Luka Doncic has firmly established himself as one of the most high-potential players to enter the league in recent memory. Doncic has firmly established himself among the top 5 in the NBA by helping the Dallas Mavericks over-achieve last season despite an underwhelming supporting cast, taking them to the Western Conference Finals and earning comparisons with LeBron James for his achievements with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Luka and LeBron have often been compared, with LBJ professing that Luka is his favorite player in the NBA before. Kendrick Perkins has re-hashed the comparison and made a statement by calling Luka a less-athletic version of young LeBron with his impact on the game.

"Luka Doncic, and people made fun of me when I said this and I'ma double down on it, he's a younger LeBron James, minus the athleticism, offensively. When you talk about a guy, 6'7, 6'8, big frame, 240, 250, take you on the low block, he's got turnarounds over both shoulders, the ability to get downhill, finishing around the basket at the paint, getting to the free-throw line. He has a more consistent jump shot than a younger LeBron James, but then you talk about his playmaking ability. On time, on target passing. His rebounding, he can go out there any given night and get you 10 to 15 rebounds at that position."

Doncic's streak of 30-point games to start the season ended at 9 after his worst performance of the season so far in a dreadful loss to the Orlando Magic. After that game, Doncic's season averages are 34.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 8.1 assists, and 2 steals.

Is Comparing Luka Doncic To LeBron James Unfair?

LeBron James was a once-in-a-lifetime athletic phenomenon when he came into the league. There hadn't been a 6'9" forward that could weigh over 250 pounds and still love the way LeBron James could. He also was incredibly perceptive, being one of the greatest playmakers of all time of his size.

Doncic is similar in terms of being big and bruising, but not with the same athletic chops as LeBron. Luka won't be able to jump over a player and dunk, but he can dissect any team's defense to the very last detail and put his entire team in a position to win. That skill has translated into the playoffs very well and is likely to help Luka build his career as the closest heir to LeBron in the modern NBA.

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.