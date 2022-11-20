Skip to main content

Kawhi Leonard Doesn't Think Tim Duncan Is A Good Coach

Kawhi Leonard

15x NBA All-Star Tim Duncan is recognized not only for his amazing basketball ability but also for his brilliant basketball mind. Nicknamed 'the big fundamental,' he was a master at the basics and had no glaring weaknesses in his game.

When he retired in 2016, Duncan stayed out of the public eye until becoming an assistant coach for the Spurs under Popovich. There, we would go on to actually coach several regular-season games during absences from Popovich.

Despite the evidence, however, Kawhi Leonard might have something to say about his transition to the coaching bench. As he revealed in a conversation with Clippers beat writer Tommer Azarlly, he doesn't see Duncan (his former teammate) as NBA coaching material at all.

Me: “Pick one to go into coaching: Manu Ginobili or Tim Duncan.”

Kawhi Leonard: “I’ll probably pick Manu over Tim for sure.”

 “So Timmy never screamed coach to you?”

“Nah. Nah, not at all. Great basketball player, good leader, but nah, I wouldn’t think he’d coach.”

Tim Duncan Is Not Expected To Take Over For Popovich Despite Rumors

Duncan did give coaching a legitimate try, but it seems it's just not in the cards for him. Despite some calls for TD to take the mantle from Pop, the Spurs legend himself has shot down the notion that his former player is going to have a career in coaching.

"He may never go to a game the rest of his life. But he comes to practices and walks around to see the boys play. But he has no interest in coaching," said Popovich. "Yeah. I gave up. When we had him [Duncan] that one year, I gave up after a week. It shows a maturity and intelligence, unlike some of us. We just keep doing it because we love it. But he has other interests. He's not wedded to basketball. People fall in love, but basketball doesn't really love you. Your friends and family love you. Basketball doesn't love you."

Judging by Pop's words here, Tim Duncan seems to have moved on from the game itself. After a 19-year career playing the sport he loves, he definitely deserves the chance to rest on his laurels and focus on some other aspects of his life. 

What it means for the Spurs is that they'll have to keep looking for their Popovich replacement.

It seems like Kawhi was right all along...

