Blake Griffin Calls Out Steve Ballmer And Clippers For Disrespecting Chris Paul

Blake Griffin doesn't believe the Clippers treated Chris Paul right.

Gautam Varier
5 Min Read

Blake Griffin has finally spoken about this Chris PaulLos Angeles Clippers drama, and it should surprise no one that he is on his former teammate’s side. Griffin was asked about the situation on NBA on Prime, and he was critical of the Clippers and team owner Steve Ballmer for disrespecting Paul.

“Chris Paul for 20 years has been the same player,” Griffin said. “He’s been about winning and re-signing with the Clippers; this was supposed to be his moment… And for him to not get to walk out on his own terms from the franchise that he chose to go to to end his career, is extremely disappointing.

“But I think the biggest reason I’m disappointed is what Chris said, no communication with [Tyronn] Lue,” Griffin continued. “And even more than that, no communication. I talked to CP Wednesday, I talked to him yesterday, I talked to him today. No communication with Steve Ballmer. That’s the disappointing thing for me.”

Paul had announced in November that he would retire after the 2025-26 season, and his ending his career with the Clippers seemed apt. He had some of his best years in the NBA for the team alongside Griffin from 2011 to 2017. Unfortunately, things went south.

The Clippers sent Paul home from their road trip on Tuesday night and announced they were parting ways with the franchise icon. He had reportedly sparked tension behind the scenes by calling out team officials, several players, and head coach Tyronn Lue and his staff amid the team’s struggles.

Griffin wasn’t a fan of how the Clippers handled the situation, and he knows all about being disrespected by them. Back in 2017, during his free agency meeting, team officials reportedly wore shirts featuring his face, and those of Martin Luther King Jr., Barack Obama, and John F. Kennedy. A mock retirement of his number also took place to show just how highly they thought of him.

Griffin was sold and decided to sign a five-year, $171 million deal to stay with the Clippers. It looked like he would end his career with the team, but they stunningly traded him to the Detroit Pistons in January 2018. That left a bad taste in Griffin’s mouth, and he was asked if it shaped how he views this situation.

“I mean our experiences always shape how we see everything,” Griffin stated. “I always go back to that clip. I think everybody’s seen it. I was shooting free throws pregame and run off the court, and Steve Ballmer tries to come up and shake my hand… That was my pregame routine. I meant nothing by that. And I said I’ll say the same thing right now that I said then.

“He has my number,” Griffin continued. “It could have been a situation where he just reached out, ‘Hey, I want to talk.’ And it doesn’t change what happened, doesn’t change how it happened, but it does give me a certain amount of closure just because it’s like, ‘Hey, we had to make decisions.’ He had to make a decision. It’s all good. But like I said, I’m disappointed that nobody’s reached out to Chris.

“This organization’s been through a lot,” Griffin added. “You can build a new arena, you can be at games, you can cheer on the team, you’re gonna have all this high energy, but at the end of the day, an organization is built on a foundation of respect and it’s built on how you treat people and I don’t think that in this situation Chris was treated right. I’m sort of at a loss for words a little bit. I’m just disappointed.”

Ballmer got a lot of praise over the years for how good a job he was doing as owner of the Clippers, but his reputation has taken a big hit now. Relationships with franchise icons in Griffin and Paul haven’t been handled well, and the whole Aspiration scandal still hangs over the team as well.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByGautam Varier
Follow:
Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
Previous Article San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) and guard Gary Payton II (0) warm up before Game 3 of the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images Fan Records NSFW Conversation Between Jonathan Kuminga And Gary Payton II: “You Gotta Hit”
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like