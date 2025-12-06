Fan Records NSFW Conversation Between Jonathan Kuminga And Gary Payton II: “You Gotta Hit”

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga is making the headlines again, but not for a reason he’d like. A fan at the game between the Warriors and the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday recorded an NSFW conversation between Kuminga and Gary Payton II.

Gary Payton II: “Last night, that I found on the ‘gram, I was like, ‘You tryna come to a game?’ She said, ‘Yeah.'”

Jonathan Kuminga: “Oh, you gotta hit… Oh s***. Come on, bro.”

Kuminga’s happiness soon turned into horror when he realized he was being recorded. You wouldn’t have blamed the 23-year-old if he had gone off on that fan or if he’d slapped that phone away. This isn’t how you’re supposed to act at a game, and there have to be some boundaries here.

As for the conversation itself, Payton didn’t really get much of an opportunity to make a favorable impression. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr played him for just over three minutes in the 99-98 loss to the 76ers. Payton managed to grab only one rebound in that time.

Kuminga, meanwhile, did get an extended run. He recorded nine points (4-12 FG), six rebounds, and two assists in 20 minutes against the 76ers.

Neither Payton nor Kuminga was on the court in the fourth quarter despite the Warriors being without Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green. They watched on as their teammates turned what was once a 24-point deficit into a four-point lead with just over a minute remaining.

Unfortunately, the Warriors weren’t able to hold on and dropped to 11-12 on the season. It seems like forever ago now when all seemed well after their 4-1 start.

Kuminga was one of those who impressed back then, but it seems clear that Kerr doesn’t trust him anymore. He started the first 12 games of the season but is now coming off the bench and hasn’t played in the fourth quarter in their last two outings.

Kuminga is now averaging 12.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.3 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game in 2025-26. He appeared to be fitting in well with the team at one point, but we’re now seeing why he and the team were locked in a contract dispute in the offseason.

The Warriors and Kuminga had eventually agreed to a two-year, $48.5 million deal in September. It included a player option for the second year, which made him a more valuable trade asset.

It now appears likely that Kuminga will be traded at some point before the February deadline. The Ringer’s Bill Simmons suggested a three-team deal that would send him to the Chicago Bulls. A fresh start could do him good.

For now, though, Kuminga is a Warrior, and we’ll see him in action next when they take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET.