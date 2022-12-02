Skip to main content

Kendrick Perkins Gets Brutally Roasted On-Air By Malika Andrews

Kendrick Perkins was a decent NBA big man in his career. While he never had eye-popping stats, Perkins ended up being a very valuable rotational center on winning teams in the NBA. After all, he was the starting center on the 2008 Boston Celtics and made it back to the NBA Finals with the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

At no point in his career was Perkins a star on his team. He averaged over 10.0 points only once in his career and has never had a 30-point game, something that Malika Andrews made clear to him during an ESPN broadcast with Vince Carter and Richard Jefferson.

"Bringing everybody back in for this one. You three have combined for 239 30-point games in your career. How many did Perk contribute to that one?"

Kendrick Perkins' career-high is 26 points, so he never breached the 30-point threshold. The NBA needs to have role-players as well, not everybody can be a star. Perkins was a perfectly reasonable role player in the NBA and had a 14-year career before retiring at the age of 33. 

The League's Historic 30-Point Scoring This Season

The topic of discussion before the Perkins roast was the fact that the NBA is seeing a historic amount of players average over 30 points. 6 players are averaging over 30 points a quarter into the season, with players not named James Harden, Bradley Beal, or Stephen Curry even achieving that in the near past.

This year's cast of characters includes Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Stephen Curry, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Kevin Durant. Doncic was the only one of them to play tonight, but his 35-point night means he is keeping his average up.

We can't say that this average will hold up for everybody on the list. Giannis is getting All-Star Khris Middleton back, so his scoring load is going to reduce. Shai and Luka will have to maintain this level of scoring to make their teams competitive, and the same seems to apply to Curry and Durant this season. 

