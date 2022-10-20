Skip to main content

Kendrick Perkins Says Ben Simmons Doesn't Have A Killer Mentality: "He Is Nothing But A Family Dog, A Good Golden Retriever!”

Ben Simmons

On paper, 26-year-old Ben Simmons has the tools he needs to be one of the best players in the game. With size, strength, and a natural feel for the game, Ben has already shown us what he can do at his best.

But after missing a whole season, for reasons that are still uncertain, Ben is far from the player he used to be. In his debut on Sunday, he barely made an impact at all, putting up just 4 points on the night in 23 minutes.

In response, the NBA community has been on fire with criticism towards Simmons, and ESPN's Kendrick Perkins was among the loudest critics of them all.

Kendrick Perkins Calls Out Ben Simmons After Pathetic Nets Debut

Appearing on First Take Thursday morning, Thursday morning, big Perk dropped a bombshell on Simmons, essentially calling him soft while pointing out his lack of a killer mentality.

"We keep acting like Ben Simmons is gonna come back and have some type of All-Star caliber season. And this is the thing, we question a lot of people when it comes down to having that killer instinct, that killer mentality when we talk about guy like LeBron and the late great Kobe Bryant. I realized this: Ben Simmons ain't nothing but a family dog, a good golden retriever! When a stranger comes ringing the doorbell, instead of him barking and getting aggressive, he get to wagging his tail. And he's not gonna change. I look at it like this: Zion Williamson did whatever the hell he wanted. Okay. If Ben Simmons is not gonna be aggressive offensively, what is he known for? He's known for being one of the most versatile defenders in the league. He didn't show that. You also just said he showed up not ready to play. How are you not ready to play on a new team in a new situation, after what you did last year in Philly?"

Nobody is blaming Simmons for his poor offensive performance. After sitting out for so long, it makes sense that it would take some time before he finds his rhythm.

But he didn't show much on the defensive end, and barely attempted a shot that wasn't a wide-open dunk.

In the end, this is not the debut Nets fans were hoping for. After so much hype around Simmons and the stunt he pulled last year, one would have thought he'd show up this season ready to make amends for his antics.

Instead, he is proving to be much more trouble than he's worth.

YOU MAY LIKE

Ben Simmons
NBA Media

Kendrick Perkins Says Ben Simmons Doesn't Have A Killer Mentality: "He Is Nothing But A Family Dog, A Good Golden Retriever!”

By Nico Martinez
Kyrie Irving
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving Reportedly Set Up A Team Dinner For The Entire Nets Roster To Bond With His Teammates After Rocky Offseason

By Nico Martinez
Rob Pelinka
NBA Media

Jay Williams Blasts Rob Pelinka Over The Lakers' Lack Of Shooters: "I’m Not Paying Rob Pelinka To Try, I’m Paying You To Do It!"

By Orlando Silva
Rudy Gobert
NBA Media

Timberwolves Star Rudy Gobert Speaks Out On Facing His Old Team For the First Time: "It's Definitely Gonna Be Weird."

By Nico Martinez
Los Angeles Clippers 'Considering' Bringing Kawhi Leonard Off The Bench To Start The Season
NBA Media

Los Angeles Clippers 'Considering' Bringing Kawhi Leonard Off The Bench To Start The Season

By Orlando Silva
Luka Doncic Hilariously Confirms Rumor That He Has Gotten Quicker This Offseason: "Ask The Guys Who Have Been In Practice."
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith Says Luka Doncic Will Be The MVP This Season: "He's An International Figure..."

By Nico Martinez
Paul Pierce Shows Off A Wild Birthday Cake With Nude Girl That His Friends Got Him: "Happy Birthday Habibi"
NBA Media

Paul Pierce Shows Off A Wild Birthday Cake With Nude Girl That His Friends Got Him: "Happy Birthday Habibi"

By Orlando Silva
USATSI_19262271
NBA Media

NBA Fans Blast Ben Simmons After He Fouls Out In Just 23 Minutes With Only 4 Points: "This is The Real Disaster. We Waited For 1 Year To See This?"

By Aaron Abhishek
NBA Fans Troll Ben Simmons After He Fouls Out In 12 Minutes In Their Preseason Game: "Can't Airball If You're No Longer In The Game"
NBA Media

Ben Simmons Breaks His Silence On 4 Point Nets Debut: "I Think I Was Just Too Excited."

By Nico Martinez
Steven Adams Grabbed His Teammate's Towel And Gave It To Ja Morant: "Even Ja Was Confused But He Ain’t Wanna Say Nothing Either"
NBA Media

Steven Adams Grabbed His Teammate's Towel And Gave It To Ja Morant: "Even Ja Was Confused But He Ain’t Wanna Say Nothing Either"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Anthony Edwards Roasts Teammate Rudy Gobert Because He No Longer Has The Chance To Dunk On Him: "I’m Happy He’s On My Team - For His Sake."
NBA Media

Anthony Edwards Roasts Teammate Rudy Gobert Because He No Longer Has The Chance To Dunk On Him: "I’m Happy He’s On My Team - For His Sake."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Stephen A. Smith Reveals What Would Be A Huge Success For The Los Angeles Lakers This Season
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith Reveals What Would Be A Huge Success For The Los Angeles Lakers This Season

By Aaron Abhishek
Michael Jordan On Facing Against Magic Johnson And The Lakers In The 1991 NBA Finals: "If You Are Gonna Make A Statement, You Have To Make A Statement Against The Best."
NBA Media

Michael Jordan On Facing Against Magic Johnson And The Lakers In The 1991 NBA Finals: "If You Are Gonna Make A Statement, You Have To Make A Statement Against The Best."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Malika Andrews Didn't Like When Ja Morant Said Stephen Curry Is The Toughest Player To Guard In The NBA: "She Really Hates The Warriors."
NBA Media

Malika Andrews Didn't Like When Ja Morant Said Stephen Curry Is The Toughest Player To Guard In The NBA: "She Really Hates The Warriors."

By Orlando Silva
NBA Fans React To Zion Williamson's Performance Against Kevin Durant And Brooklyn Nets: "He Is Back"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Zion Williamson's Performance Against Kevin Durant And Brooklyn Nets: "He Is Back"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
NBA 2022-23: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Los Angeles Clippers Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries Updates
NBA Media

NBA 2022-23: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Los Angeles Clippers Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries Updates

By Aaron Abhishek