Kendrick Perkins Slams Patrick Beverley For Giving Absolutely Nothing To The Los Angeles Lakers

Former NBA star Kendrick Perkins slammed Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley for his lack of contributions after the side endured yet another loss to what has already been a woeful start to the 2022-23 season.

The Lakers lost 114-101 to rivals Los Angeles Clippers marking their fourth loss in a row as they slipped to 2-9 and 14th in the Western Conference standings — one above the bottom-placed Houston Rockets (2-10).

Perkins, known not to mince his words when sharing his two cents, took to Twitter to call out Beverley who finished the game with 7 points, 2 rebounds, and 4 assists.

Pat Bev has given the Lakers ABSOLUTELY NOTHING this season! Don’t mind me tho and Carry the hell on…

Evidently, the former Cavaliers star was miffed with what Beverley, who generally has more to offer an underfire Los Angeles side, especially after starting a good few games. Joining the veteran guard was Austin Reaves, the other starter who failed to get into double digits.

How Has Patrick Beverley Fared For The Los Angeles Lakers In 2022-23?

At the time of writing, Beverly averages 4.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.3 assists. Over the course of his career, the numbers see him average 8.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists in 535 regular-season games.

After playing for the Minnesota Timberwolves last year, the 11-year veteran was part of a massive trade, alongside Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Leandro Bolmaro, draft rights to Walker Kessler, four future first-round picks, and a pick swap, to the Utah Jazz in exchange for Rudy Gobert.

He was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers in August this year in exchange for Stanley Johnson and Talen Horton-Tucker. The idea behind Beverley coming in was more than what he had to offer on the defensive front. He was a voice in the locker room and would be the one keeping the big guns accountable.

It's not been a great run for Beverley so far, which includes a dismal and forgettable three-point debut against the Golden State Warriors on opening night. However, with a long season, there might be better nights for the scrutinized guard. The Lakers face the Sacramento Kings next.

