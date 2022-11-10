Skip to main content

Kendrick Perkins Slams Patrick Beverley For Giving Absolutely Nothing To The Los Angeles Lakers

Kendrick Perkins Slams Patrick Beverley For Giving Absolutely Nothing To The Los Angeles Lakers

Former NBA star Kendrick Perkins slammed Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley for his lack of contributions after the side endured yet another loss to what has already been a woeful start to the 2022-23 season.

The Lakers lost 114-101 to rivals Los Angeles Clippers marking their fourth loss in a row as they slipped to 2-9 and 14th in the Western Conference standings — one above the bottom-placed Houston Rockets (2-10).

Perkins, known not to mince his words when sharing his two cents, took to Twitter to call out Beverley who finished the game with 7 points, 2 rebounds, and 4 assists.

Pat Bev has given the Lakers ABSOLUTELY NOTHING this season! Don’t mind me tho and Carry the hell on…

Evidently, the former Cavaliers star was miffed with what Beverley, who generally has more to offer an underfire Los Angeles side, especially after starting a good few games. Joining the veteran guard was Austin Reaves, the other starter who failed to get into double digits. 

How Has Patrick Beverley Fared For The Los Angeles Lakers In 2022-23?

At the time of writing, Beverly averages 4.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.3 assists. Over the course of his career, the numbers see him average 8.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists in 535 regular-season games.

After playing for the Minnesota Timberwolves last year, the 11-year veteran was part of a massive trade, alongside Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Leandro Bolmaro, draft rights to Walker Kessler, four future first-round picks, and a pick swap, to the Utah Jazz in exchange for Rudy Gobert. 

He was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers in  August this year in exchange for Stanley Johnson and Talen Horton-Tucker. The idea behind Beverley coming in was more than what he had to offer on the defensive front. He was a voice in the locker room and would be the one keeping the big guns accountable.

It's not been a great run for Beverley so far, which includes a dismal and forgettable three-point debut against the Golden State Warriors on opening night. However, with a long season, there might be better nights for the scrutinized guard. The Lakers face the Sacramento Kings next.

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates

YOU MAY LIKE

Kendrick Perkins Slams Patrick Beverley For Giving Absolutely Nothing To The Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Media

Kendrick Perkins Slams Patrick Beverley For Giving Absolutely Nothing To The Los Angeles Lakers

By Aaron Abhishek
Rudy Gobert Thinks Fans Do Not Appreciate The Little Things That He Does On The Court
NBA Media

Rudy Gobert Thinks Fans Do Not Appreciate The Little Things That He Does On The Court

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Fans Roast Ben Simmons After He Claims The Nets Can Be The Best Team In The League
NBA Media

Knicks Analyst Calls Ben Simmons The Most Overrated Player In The League: "He Was Scared To Get On The Court..."

By Lee Tran
3 Mystery Players The Los Angeles Lakers Could Trade For Once They Become Available
NBA Trade Rumors

3 Mystery Players The Los Angeles Lakers Could Trade For Once They Become Available

By Lee Tran
The Buss Family Could Sell Part Of The Los Angeles Lakers, Says Brian Windhorst
NBA Media

The Buss Family Could Sell Part Of The Los Angeles Lakers, Says Brian Windhorst

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
LeBron James Calls Out Lakers Defense After Loss To Jazz
NBA Media

LeBron James Is Frustrated With Lack Of Foul Calls: "I Gotta Learn How To Flop..."

By Lee Tran
LeBron James' Perfect Record Against NBA Rivals: 332 Players Have Never Beaten The King
NBA

LeBron James' Perfect Record Against NBA Rivals: 332 Players Have Never Beaten The King

By Nick Mac
LeBron James
NBA Media

LeBron James Responds To Criticism Of His Play This Year: "C'mon Man. I'm Turning 38 In Almost Two Months."

By Lee Tran
Stephen A. Smith Explains Why The Los Angeles Lakers Are Struggling: "Bottom Line Is This, They Can't Shoot."
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith Explains Why The Los Angeles Lakers Are Struggling: "Bottom Line Is This, They Can't Shoot."

By Lee Tran
richard jefferson lebron james
NBA Media

Richard Jefferson Thinks LeBron James Signing An Extension With The Lakers Was The Biggest Mistake Of His Career

By Lee Tran
salley oakley
NBA Media

John Salley Says Charles Oakley Punched Him For Saying Kobe Bryant Was Better Than Michael Jordan

By Lee Tran
Darvin Ham Reveals Anthony Davis Has His Blessing To Call His Own Number On Offense If He Is Not Being Involved
NBA Media

Anthony Davis Seemingly Takes A Shot At Rob Pelinka And Jeanie Buss Because He's Being Played Out Of Position

By Lee Tran
LeBron James On Big 3 With Anthony Davis And Russell Westbrook After 30-Point Preseason Loss: "The More Time And More Minutes We Can Log Together, The More Comfortable We Become."
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Lakers Losing To Clippers Without Kawhi Leonard: "Trade Everyone... This Is Pathetic."

By Lee Tran
Draymond Green Tackled A Player To The Ground While Trying To Win The Ball: "This Man Is So Shameless."
NBA Media

Draymond Green Slams Fans Who Think They Know Him From Watching Him Play Basketball: "Shame On You."

By Lee Tran
LeBron James
NBA Media

LeBron James Provides Update On His Groin Injury: "I'll Get Pictures Tomorrow..."

By Lee Tran
LeBron James Has The Lowest Plus-Minus On The Lakers This Season
NBA Media

LeBron James Has The Lowest Plus-Minus On The Lakers This Season

By Ishaan Bhattacharya