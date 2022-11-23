Kendrick Perkins Takes A Shot At Kawhi Leonard And Calls Him Pajamas While Defending Anthony Davis

Credit: Fadeaway World

The greatest ability is availability, this is a saying that is often repeated in the age of load management and rest plans for superstars. There was a time in the NBA when the best in the league would play in every single game and would perform for 40 minutes a night to boot. This has changed in the modern era, and now it's quite common to hear that a superstar won't be playing in a game now and then.

Despite the advances in modern medicine, there are still some players that are more injury prone than others too. While it's never nice to see someone getting trolled for their injuries, when superstars consistently miss games, it becomes a cause of frustration for fans. And Anthony Davis knows that first-hand, his many absences have resulted in a lot of trolling for him in recent seasons.

Davis is now back and performing at a very high level, with the hope being that he can keep that up for the rest of the season. The same cannot be said for Kawhi Leonard, whose injuries have been an even bigger issue for the Los Angeles Clippers. And while Kawhi's credentials mean he doesn't get that much criticism, Kendrick Perkins has now pointed out this fact.

Kendrick Perkins Calls Kawhi Leonard Pajamas While Defending Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis' frustrations at missing as many games as he has have been visible, he has vocalized them from time to time. But this hasn't stopped the ridicule, he is often referred to as 'Street Clothes' by his haters for how often he has been injured. Well, Kendrick Perkins has used that to make a point about Kawhi Leonard.

"If they calling AD street clothes then what the hell are we calling Kawhi Leonard, Pajamas? I mean, damn! Carry on…"

Kawhi Leonard has played just 5 out of the 18 games to start the season despite being extremely hyped up before his proposed comeback this season. The Clippers star, since his return, has only put up 25 points in 3 games, too, something to take a look at when comparing him to Anthony Davis.

Ultimately, what fans would want is for all these stars to be healthy and available to perform at a high level. Nobody wants injuries, and sometimes, some players are just more unlucky than others. It would serve basketball fans best if we just perhaps focused on enjoying the players that are in their prime instead of mocking the ones that have struggled with factors outside of their control.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.