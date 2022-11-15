Ty Lue Admits He Doesn't Know When Kawhi Leonard Will Return For The Clippers

Credit: Fadeaway World

Kawhi Leonard is one of the best players in the league when he's healthy. Leonard is a versatile, two-way wing that can do almost everything on the basketball court, and he is an extremely impactful player when he is on the court.

Obviously, the biggest knock against Kawhi Leonard throughout the last few years has been his durability. In fact, Stephen A. Smith previously called him a "champion at missing games".

"I wanna remind everybody in 2017-2018, when he only played 9 games for the San Antonio Spurs, he missed 72 games that year. He missed 22 games the year they won the championship in Toronto. He missed 25 games the year after, his first year in LA with the Clippers. He missed the year after that. Then he misses the entire season this past year. And now, he's already missing games. He's only played 2 games into a 4-game season. This is utterly ridiculous... somehow, someway, we can't seem to get him on the court, we can't seem to get him healthy. He still gets his money though. Something's gotta give. I mean, damn. I can't talk about anybody anymore when it comes to missing games, Kawhi Leonard is the pro! He is a two-time champion, two-time Finals MVP and this brother is also a champion at missing games. Nobody does it better!"

It is easy to see why Los Angeles Clippers fans and analysts would be concerned with Kawhi Leonard's availability. He's obviously a good player, but there is always a risk of him being out for an extended period of time with an injury.

As of right now, Kawhi Leonard is out due to him rehabbing his knee, as this is his first year back from an ACL tear. It seems as though the team is unclear about when he will return.

The Clippers Don't Know When Kawhi Leonard Will Come Back

Clippers head coach Ty Lue has recently admitted that he doesn't know when Kawhi Leonard would return for the Los Angeles Lakers. This is definitely a little concerning, but there is definitely a chance that Kawhi Leonard will return to the court soon. Broderick Turner of the LA Times relayed the news.

The answer wasn’t a yes or a no when Lue was asked about Leonard being available at Dallas. In fact, the coach didn’t reveal much. “No, I don’t know,” Lue said. The answer raised eyebrows, so Lue was asked again. “No, I don’t know,” Lue said. “... Yeah, yeah, I don’t know. I’m always going to tell you the truth.” Lue was forthcoming about the Clippers’ John Wall, saying, “Yessir,” when asked whether the point guard would play at Dallas after he sat out against Houston because of left knee management.

Kevin Durant has recently stated that the league is better when Kawhi Leonard is playing, and that statement is entirely accurate. It is definitely fun to watch him play basketball for fans, and he had one of the greatest playoffs runs in history in 2019 with the Toronto Raptors.

Hopefully, we see Kawhi Leonard get healthy, and come back for the Los Angeles Clippers. He is an extremely talented player, and the Los Angeles Clippers aren't close to the same without him.