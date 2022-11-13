Skip to main content

Kevin Durant Reveals His True Feelings On Kawhi Leonard: "He's An All-Time Great...”

Kevin Durant Reveals His True Feelings On Kawhi Leonard: "He's An All-Time Great...”

Kevin Durant is one of the greatest players the NBA has ever seen and he is arguably the greatest scorer in the league in the last decade or so. There are few playing today who have a resume that compares with KD but someone who could potentially have had his name mentioned alongside Durant is Kawhi Leonard.

Like KD, Kawhi has won 2 championships and has been a force on the defensive end for much of his career. Unfortunately for Leonard, he just can't stay healthy these days and he has now missed over 298 games in his career, as he remains on the sidelines for the Clippers.

Kevin Durant Reveals His True Feelings On Kawhi Leonard

Despite Leonard missing so much time, Durant remains a very big admirer of his. KD had Leonard on his Mount Rushmore of small forwards and after their game against the Clippers, he had some high praise for the injured star.

(starts at 4:21 mark):

"He's an all-time great. He's been through injuries before. He knows how to deal with his body. He knows his body better than anybody. The league is better though when Kawhi Leonard is playing. Easier not having him on the floor tonight, as we need wins, but would love to see him back soon."

One can only wonder how much more he could have accomplished if injuries hadn't kept him out for so long. There is no clarity on when he will get back to the court, as head coach Tyronn Lue stated there is no timetable for his return. The Clippers, for all the talent on their roster, aren't going too far if he isn't fully healthy and they'll be desperately hoping that this latest setback won't keep him out for too long.

Not having to deal with Kawhi certainly helped the Nets in this one, as they won 110-95 to make it 4 wins in their last 5 games. They have had this good run despite Kyrie Irving's suspension and just like Leonard, there is no clarity regarding his return either, albeit for a very different reason. KD stated after the game that he has been in contact with Irving and added that he is looking forward to playing, but the Nets aren't eager to have him back out on the court just yet.

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

YOU MAY LIKE

Kevin Durant Reveals His True Feelings On Kawhi Leonard: "He's An All-Time Great...”
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Reveals His True Feelings On Kawhi Leonard: "He's An All-Time Great...”

By Gautam Varier
Jordan Clarkson
NBA Media

Former NBA Forward Thurl Bailey Drops Major Truth Bomb On The Utah Jazz's 10-3 Start

By Nico Martinez
Anthony Davis
NBA Media

Former Lakers Sharpshooter Gives Crucial Advice To Star Big Man Anthony Davis: "He Needs To Go With The Kobe Mentality."

By Nico Martinez
Jaylen Brown Says Kyrie Irving Not Returning During The Nets' Road Trip Is Alarming For Multiple Reasons
NBA Media

Jaylen Brown Stands Up For Kyrie Irving After Nets Say He Has More Work To Do: "Alarming For Multiple Reasons..."

By Gautam Varier
Kevin Hart Posts Hilarious Birthday Message To Russell Westbrook
NBA Media

Kevin Hart Posts Hilarious Birthday Message To Russell Westbrook

By Gautam Varier
Kevin Durant
NBA Media

NBA Fans React After Nets Go 4-1 Without Kyrie Irving: "It's Nice Having A Team That Just Shows Up..."

By Nico Martinez
Kevin Durant Reveals He's Been In Contact With Kyrie Irving: "He's Looking Forward To Playing The Game."
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Reveals He's Been In Contact With Kyrie Irving: "He's Looking Forward To Playing The Game."

By Nico Martinez
Bill Simmons Says Ja Morant And Desmond Bane Are The Best Backcourt In The NBA
NBA Media

Bill Simmons Says Ja Morant And Desmond Bane Are The Best Backcourt In The NBA

By Gautam Varier
The 10 Best NBA Players That Stephen Curry Beat In The NBA Finals
NBA

The 10 Best NBA Players That Stephen Curry Beat In The NBA Finals

By Nick Mac
Steve Kerr Says Stephen Curry Has 'Never Been Better' As He Continues To Dominate
NBA Media

Steve Kerr Says Stephen Curry Has 'Never Been Better' As He Continues To Dominate

By Gautam Varier
Ja Morant And The Memphis Grizzlies Got Destroyed For Their Post-Game Celebration: "Cringiest Team In The League"
NBA Media

Jalen Rose Says Ja Morant Reminds Him Of Allen Iverson

By Nico Martinez
Draymond Green
NBA Media

Draymond Green Says The Warriors Will Win Another Championship: "Whether We’re The Best Team Or Not..."

By Nico Martinez
NBA Fans Debate Which Team Has Been The Most Disappointing This Season
NBA Media

NBA Fans Debate Which Team Has Been The Most Disappointing This Season

By Nico Martinez
Kyrie Irving
NBA Media

Nets Owner Joe Tsai On Kyrie Irving: "He Only Apologized After He Was Suspended...”

By Nico Martinez
Celtics Legend Paul Pierce Drops His Top Five MVP Candidates This Season
NBA Media

Celtics Legend Paul Pierce Drops His Top Five MVP Candidates This Season

By Nico Martinez
10 NBA Players You Forgot Played For The Golden State Warriors
NBA

10 NBA Players You Forgot Played For The Golden State Warriors

By Nick Mac