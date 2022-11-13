Skip to main content

Kevin Durant Reveals He's Been In Contact With Kyrie Irving: "He's Looking Forward To Playing The Game."

Following his fourth win in five games, Kevin Durant provided an update on the situation with Kyrie Irving. 

After being suspended for five games by the Nets organization, Irving reportedly held meetings with Adam Silver and Joe Tsai this week to discuss a path for his return to the court.  

And while the star guard is apparently still a good bit away from suiting up, Durant confirmed that he's still in good spirits and ready to reunite with his teammates.

After a sluggish and, to be frank, ugly start to the season, the Nets appear to be turning things around. Since Kyrie's suspension, they have been the league's top defensive team with the league's best net rating.

It's a small sample size, and still a far cry from succeeding in the playoffs, but it's a good start for a Nets team that looked dead just a week and a half ago. Still, this Kyrie thing isn't going away and they will have to make a decision on him soon if they want to salvage the season.

Multiple Voices Speaking Up For Kyrie Irving Amid Nets Absence

Kyrie was rightfully condemned for his social media behavior, but many in the NBA community believe the team may have gone too far with their conditions for Irving's return.

Stephen A. Smith thinks they should just let the man play.

"Kyrie should not have done what he did. Putting that link on his Twitter page was highly insensitive and offensive and the Jewish community spoke up about that. We understand that part of it," said Stephen A. "But he apologized. Albeit reluctantly, he did that. The anti-defamation league, somebody needs to talk to them," Smith said. "Nobody else has done it, so I'm gonna do it. Most folks in our society recognize that Kyrie was wrong and Kyrie made a mistake... he apologized for it. The Commissioner of the National Football League has come out and said that Kyrie Irving is someone he has known personally for a decade and that he can vouch for the fact that Kyrie Irving is not anti-semitic. That should be enough. This list that's been put out there, I don't want to hear about sensitivity training and all this other stuff. Because when you put those as conditions for him being allowed back into the league, you are emasculating this man."

So far, the Nets have not budged on their position with Irving, and it seems they are going to stay committed to their current plan for him.

For now, the return of Kyrie will remain a mystery to the basketball world, but it shouldn't be much longer before he's back out there helping his team win games.

With the Nets showing some signs of life now, they should not waste any opportunities to improve.

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

