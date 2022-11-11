Skip to main content

Joe Tsai Provides Promising Update On Kyrie Irving's Situation

The Kyrie Irving drama in Brooklyn has been one of the hottest topics in the NBA for two straight weeks now. The 2016 NBA champion stirred the pot when he shared a movie full of antisemitism on social media, earning a lot of criticism from people around the league. 

After being suspended for at least five games and receiving a series of conditions he must complete before returning to the team, the player decided it was time to start doing the right thing and prove to the world that he's not an antisemite. Even though some people like LeBron James bashed the Nets for all the conditions they gave to Kyrie, the point guard seems to be ready to complete them. 

He met with NBA commissioner Adam Silver recently, and the meeting apparently went well, according to Mr. Silver's words. This is not the only meeting Kyrie is having to fix things, but he seems to be on the right path

Moreover, Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai provided a very good update on Kyrie's situation, implying that the player could return to action soon. Tsai was one of the first to express his disappointment with Kyrie's activity on social media, but now things could be changing. 

Clara and I met with Kyrie and his family yesterday. We spent quality time to understand each other and it’s clear to me that Kyrie does not have any beliefs of hate towards Jewish people or any group.

The Nets and Kyrie, together with the NBA and NBPA, are working constructively toward a process of forgiveness, healing and education.

This is great news for Kyrie, who was under fire after he promoted this movie on social media. The player claimed that he doesn't hate anybody regardless of their race, religion, or anything. Still, Irving should know these topics are sensitive, especially in the world we're living in right now. 

Hopefully, this situation gets fixed quickly, as the Nets would like to have their full roster playing under brand-new head coach Jacque Vaughn. Recent reports suggest that the front office could blow things up this season, but if the Kyrie situation has a partially happy ending, they could continue chasing that championship and forget about rebuilding. 

