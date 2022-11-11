Skip to main content

Kevin Durant Reveals His Mount Rushmore Of Small Forwards

Kevin Durant has revealed his Mt. Rushmore of NBA small forwards. This position has seen some of the best players in NBA history, including none other than the King, LeBron James, and other legendary players like Julius Erving, Scottie Pippen, Elgin Baylor, and Dominique Wilkins. 

Of course, KD is already considered at least a top 3 player in this position, and the player is well aware of that. Durant is definitely one of the most skilled scorers in NBA history, and he's not shy to tell people how great he is

However, when it comes to naming others, it's always interesting to see what KD has to say. He won't hesitate to tell people that Michael Jordan is the greatest player of all time, even if that means his good friend LeBron James is second on the all-time list.

When it comes to his position, things tend to get more interesting, as we've seen some legendary small forwards over the year, Durant included. Talking with Chris Henderson of the See Hendo Youtube channel, Durant revealed which players he thinks belong to the Mt. Rushmore of small forwards. 

Of course, he had to name himself there, as well as LeBron James, who dethroned Larry Bird (another member of Durant's Mt. Rushmore) as the greatest small forward of all time. To complete the mini list, KD selected another superstar of these times, going with Kawhi Leonard to complete the list. 

We have seen incredible players going at it at the 3, but these four could easily be the best of the best that we've ever seen. Perhaps another legend like Scottie Pippen could make it there, but this is a personal choice for everybody. Still, Durant knows ball and his position, so his opinion is well-respected among his peers and fans. 

Besides being one of the best small forwards ever, Durant is also one of the best scorers of all time, and even though things aren't going so well for the Brooklyn Nets right now, he remains a threat to rivals, scoring a lot of points on them, trying to will his team to get wins

