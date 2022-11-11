Skip to main content

Russell Westbrook Is A Better 3-Point Shooter Than Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Luka Doncic And 5 More NBA Stars

Russell Westbrook Is A Better 3-Point Shooter Than Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Luka Doncic And 5 More NBA Stars

A lot has been said about Russell Westbrook's 3-point shooting, and with due reason. The star point guard has never been a shooter, and he earned an infamous nickname thanks to that. Westbrook can do whatever he can while attacking the rim, but when it comes to long distance, he struggles a lot. 

Well, this season that might be changing. It's not like he's become Stephen Curry all of a sudden, but Westbrook is shooting better from beyond the arc, posting interesting numbers in his second season with the Los Angeles Lakers, where he's shown big improvement coming off the bench

Russ isn't going to win a game thanks to his 3-point shooting, but it seems like people are overlooking what he can do from deep. He's not the greatest shooter of all time but can brag about having a better percentage than eight NBA stars right now. 

Russell Westbrook Is A Better 3-Point Shooter Than Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Luka Doncic And 5 More NBA Stars

At the time this is being written, Russ is shooting 32.5% from deep this season, which is far away from the No. 1 spot occupied by Kelly Olynyk's 56.8%. Still, this is enough to beat a series of players who one would expect to have better numbers than Russ in this item. 

Kevin Durant (32.4%), Trae Young (30.6%), Jordan Poole (30,1%), Jalen Brunson (29.5%), CJ McCollum (29.1%), Luka Doncic (29.9%), Kyrie Irving (28.0%), and LeBron James (23.9%) all rank lower than Russell Westbrook on this list

The former NBA MVP won't be a 3-point guy all of a sudden, but it's interesting to see that he's posting better numbers than all of these guys. Of course, this can always change over the course of the season, but right now, Russ can brag about his 3-point shooting percentage. 

Still, the Los Angeles Lakers are struggling to win games this season, and many people think their lack of shooting is playing a big role in that. Russ' percentage isn't enough for them, but he's not responsible for this bad moment. The Lakers have made huge mistakes over the past couple of years and they are the only ones who can make them right. 

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

YOU MAY LIKE

Russell Westbrook Is A Better 3-Point Shooter Than Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Luka Doncic And 5 More NBA Stars
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook Is A Better 3-Point Shooter Than Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Luka Doncic And 5 More NBA Stars

By Orlando Silva
NBA Rumors: Los Angeles Lakers Offered Russell Westbrook And Two Second-Round Picks For Josh Richardson And Doug McDermott
NBA Trade Rumors

NBA Rumors: Los Angeles Lakers Offered Russell Westbrook And Two Second-Round Picks For Josh Richardson And Doug McDermott

By Orlando Silva
Kevin Durant Reveals His Mount Rushmore Of Small Forwards
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Reveals His Mount Rushmore Of Small Forwards

By Orlando Silva
Joe Tsai Provides Promising Update On Kyrie Irving's Situation
NBA Media

Joe Tsai Provides Promising Update On Kyrie Irving's Situation

By Orlando Silva
NBA Rumors: Brooklyn Nets Could 'Blow Up' Their Roster This Season
NBA Media

NBA Rumors: Brooklyn Nets Could 'Blow Up' Their Roster This Season

By Orlando Silva
Bradley Beal To The Los Angeles Lakers Is Almost Mission Impossible
NBA Media

Bradley Beal To The Los Angeles Lakers Is Almost Mission Impossible

By Aaron Abhishek
OnlyFans Star Shoots Her Shot With Nikola Jokic At A Nuggets Game
NBA Media

OnlyFans Star Shoots Her Shot With Nikola Jokic At A Nuggets Game

By Orlando Silva
Jayson Tatum's Mother Knew Her Son Would Always Make It To The NBA
NBA Media

Jayson Tatum's Mother Knew Her Son Would Always Make It To The NBA

By Aaron Abhishek
Jason Kidd Is Worried About Luka Doncic Constantly Getting Knocked To The Floor: "The Wood Always Wins"
NBA Media

Jason Kidd Is Worried About Luka Doncic Constantly Getting Knocked To The Floor: "The Wood Always Wins"

By Aaron Abhishek
NBA Fans React To Kyle Kuzma's Dominant Performance: "Lakers Should Have Never Traded Him."
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Kyle Kuzma's Dominant Performance: "Lakers Should Have Never Traded Him."

By Aaron Abhishek
LeBron James' Father: Who Is Anthony McClelland?
NBA Media

LeBron James' Father: Who Is Anthony McClelland?

By Titan Frey
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against The Sacramento Kings: LeBron James Out, Anthony Davis is Day-To-Day
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against The Sacramento Kings: LeBron James Out, Anthony Davis Is Day-To-Day

By Aaron Abhishek
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries

By Aaron Abhishek
Jason Kidd Is Very Concerned About Luka Doncic's Usage Rate, Says He May Hit Physical And Mental Wall Around Christmas
NBA Media

Jason Kidd Is Very Concerned About Luka Doncic's Usage Rate, Says He May Hit Physical And Mental Wall Around Christmas

By Aaron Abhishek
NBA Analyst Thinks Many Teams Will Start Tanking For Victor Wembanyama Very Soon: “You Might See The Longest 10 To 15-Game Losing Streaks Ever"
NBA Media

NBA Analyst Thinks Many Teams Will Start Tanking For Victor Wembanyama Very Soon: “You Might See The Longest 10 To 15-Game Losing Streaks Ever"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Joakim Noah Shares Untold Story Of Kobe Bryant Being Petty To LeBron James When They Played Basketball At The White House
NBA Media

Joakim Noah Shares Untold Story Of Kobe Bryant Being Petty To LeBron James When They Played Basketball At The White House

By Aaron Abhishek