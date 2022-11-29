Skip to main content

Kevin Durant Doesn't Care About Being In The MVP Conversation

Kevin Durant Doesn't Care About Being In The MVP Conversation

The Brooklyn Nets may have a thousand problems, but getting amazing performances from Kevin Durant isn't one of them. Even though KD is 34 years old, he is still the backbone of the Nets as of now.

Kevin Durant proved his worth once again during the Brooklyn Nets' Monday night matchup against the Orlando Magic. The Slim Reaper dropped 45 points in a closely fought 109-102 win for the Nets.

During the game, Durant received MVP chants from every corner of the stadium. But even after having such a phenomenal game, KD gave a classy response when he was asked about his big night against the Orlando Magic.

Kevin Durant Couldn't Care Less About Winning The Second MVP Award Of His Career

Back in 2014, Kevin Durant had one of the best seasons of his NBA career and took home the regular season MVP award. Since then, Durant has added more accolades to his resume, but not an MVP award. Following his phenomenal game against the Magic, Durant was asked if he is eyeing winning the honor again this season.

"Not really. I've been there, done that, to be honest, and I know it's gonna take a lot for me to be in that conversation. I just want the respect from our fan base, and I want them to have a good time when they come to the game, so if that's what strikes chants up is how I play from the fans, as long as they're having a good time. But I'm not too worried about accolades at this point in my career."

As Durant mentioned, he has reached that point in his career where individual accolades do not have a lot of meaning to him. Instead, he just wants the fans to have a good time watching him play basketball. But at the same time, even Durant cannot deny that leading the Brooklyn Nets to an NBA Championship will make him feel good.

