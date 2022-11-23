Skip to main content

Kevin Durant Hilariously Blasts Heckling Fan In Philadelphia

Kevin Durant Hilariously Blasts Heckling Fan In Philadelphia

UR

Kevin Durant is one of the most polarizing players in the NBA, getting a lot of love and hate from fans. The Brooklyn Nets superstar is often the talk of the town due to his strong opinions on different matters and the way he approaches fans on social media, constantly going at it with them. 

KD's favorite place to entertain fans is Twitter, but seeing how things are going for the social media, it's been a quiet time for the 2x NBA champion. Still, Durant always finds people willing to mess with him and he's always ready to reply to everybody, but also shares good moments with fans

During the Nets' most recent outing against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night, the player was heckled by a fan, but as he always does, the player took some big shots at him, ruthlessly blasting them. 

Kevin Durant Hilariously Blasts Heckling Fan In Philadelphia

A short video shows KD exchanging jabs with this fan, ultimately calling them drunk and mocking them for not talking properly. 

"I can't hear your drunk a**," KD shouts to the fan while getting back to the offense, guarded by PJ Tucker. 

Durant isn't the first and last player to be heckled on the court, but he's one of those who will have an answer for everything. KD and his Nets didn't have the best start to the season, and although they showed a better face recently, after losing to the Sixers on Tuesday night, fans were mad at them.

The path to the championship has never been easy for the Nets, and one would imagine that this season can only get better for them. However, after a series of controversies, the team could be getting back to their best level. Durant will be crucial if they want to win the 'chip, but they need to beat under-manned rivals like the Sixers to get more wins and rank higher in the East. 

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

Kevin Durant Hilariously Blasts Heckling Fan In Philadelphia
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Hilariously Blasts Heckling Fan In Philadelphia

By Orlando Silva
Luka Doncic Sends Blunt Message To Mavericks Fans Who Think He'll Leave The Team
NBA Media

Luka Doncic Sends Blunt Message To Mavericks Fans Who Think He'll Leave The Team

By Orlando Silva
NBA Trade Rumors: Los Angeles Clippers Could Make A Run At Hawks Center Clint Capela
NBA Media

NBA Trade Rumors: Los Angeles Clippers Could Make A Run At Hawks Center Clint Capela

By Nico Martinez
The First NBA Thanksgiving Was In 1949: 5 Games, Including A 5 Overtime Thriller
NBA Media

The First NBA Thanksgiving Was In 1949: 5 Games, Including A 5 Overtime Thriller

By Titan Frey
Larsa Pippen Finally Speaks On Marcus Jordan: “I Never Knew Him Or His Family."
Entertainment

Larsa Pippen Finally Speaks On Marcus Jordan: “I Never Knew Him Or His Family."

By Orlando Silva
NBA Rumors: Utah Jazz Rejected Trading Lauri Markkanen For John Collins
NBA Media

NBA Rumors: Utah Jazz Rejected Trading Lauri Markkanen For John Collins

By Orlando Silva
Stephen A. Smith Blasts The Brooklyn Nets After 'Atrocious' Performance Against 76ers
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith Blasts The Brooklyn Nets After 'Atrocious' Performance Against 76ers

By Nico Martinez
Kendrick Perkins Takes A Shot At Kawhi Leonard And Calls Him Pajamas While Defending Anthony Davis
NBA Media

Kendrick Perkins Takes A Shot At Kawhi Leonard And Calls Him Pajamas While Defending Anthony Davis

By Divij Kulkarni
Stephen Curry Explains How Michael Jordan's Leadership Style Inspired Him
NBA Media

Stephen Curry Explains How Michael Jordan's Leadership Style Inspired Him

By Divij Kulkarni
5 Worst Regular Season Records By Michael Jordan
NBA Media

5 Worst Regular Season Records By Michael Jordan

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Devin Booker
NBA Media

Cuffs The Legend Takes A Major Shot At The Phoenix Suns After Win Over Lakers

By Nico Martinez
Ja Morant
NBA Media

Ja Morant Denies He's Human In Flaming Statement

By Nico Martinez
Wilt Chamberlain Couldn't Fit In A Normal Car So He Bought A $750,000 Race Car That Was Custom Built
NBA Media

Wilt Chamberlain Couldn't Fit In A Normal Car So He Bought A $750,000 Race Car That Was Custom Built

By Divij Kulkarni
"Bismack Biyombo traveled from Phoenix to the Democratic Republic of the Congo" LeBron James And NBA Fans' Funny Reaction To Suns' Center
NBA Media

"Bismack Biyombo Traveled From Phoenix To The Democratic Republic Of The Congo" LeBron James And NBA Fans' Funny Reaction To Suns' Center

By Divij Kulkarni
2022-23 NBA MVP Race: Giannis Antetokounmpo Is Still On Top, Jayson Tatum Is Rising
NBA

2022-23 NBA MVP Race: Giannis Antetokounmpo Is Still On Top, Jayson Tatum Is Rising

By Nick Mac
Kobe Bryant's Perfect Record Against NBA Rivals: 282 Players Never Won Against A Game Against The Black Mamba
NBA

Kobe Bryant's Perfect Record Against NBA Rivals: 282 Players Never Won Against A Game Against The Black Mamba

By Nick Mac