UR Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Durant is one of the most polarizing players in the NBA, getting a lot of love and hate from fans. The Brooklyn Nets superstar is often the talk of the town due to his strong opinions on different matters and the way he approaches fans on social media, constantly going at it with them.

KD's favorite place to entertain fans is Twitter, but seeing how things are going for the social media, it's been a quiet time for the 2x NBA champion. Still, Durant always finds people willing to mess with him and he's always ready to reply to everybody, but also shares good moments with fans.

During the Nets' most recent outing against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night, the player was heckled by a fan, but as he always does, the player took some big shots at him, ruthlessly blasting them.

Kevin Durant Hilariously Blasts Heckling Fan In Philadelphia

A short video shows KD exchanging jabs with this fan, ultimately calling them drunk and mocking them for not talking properly.

"I can't hear your drunk a**," KD shouts to the fan while getting back to the offense, guarded by PJ Tucker.

Durant isn't the first and last player to be heckled on the court, but he's one of those who will have an answer for everything. KD and his Nets didn't have the best start to the season, and although they showed a better face recently, after losing to the Sixers on Tuesday night, fans were mad at them.

The path to the championship has never been easy for the Nets, and one would imagine that this season can only get better for them. However, after a series of controversies, the team could be getting back to their best level. Durant will be crucial if they want to win the 'chip, but they need to beat under-manned rivals like the Sixers to get more wins and rank higher in the East.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.



Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.