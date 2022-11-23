Kevin Durant Admits He Is Upset Because Of Twitter's Current Situation

Credit: Fadeaway World

Kevin Durant's skill on the court is unrivaled in a lot of aspects. The Brooklyn Nets superstar has the ability to change the outcome of games almost single-handedly at times, and he has proven that over the years.

But KD has another, a much more savage side, on social media. Over the years, The Slim Reaper has given fans some pretty iconic tweets via his account. Be it wilding with Scarlett Johansson in 2011 or simply calling out his haters. Durant has created an impressive arsenal of tweets.

However, since billionaire Elon Musk has taken over the social media platform, many have been worried about the future of the platform.

Kevin Durant On The Current Condition Of Twitter

Following Musk buying the application, he has been super unpredictable with his decision. He has been firing employees left and right. This has obviously led to some pretty nasty bugs on the application.

A few days ago, 'RIP Twitter' was trending as many believed that Twitter would soon be dead and have the same fate as the likes of Myspace and Tumblr. KD recently shared his concerns about Twitter potentially shutting down in the coming months.

"Who wouldn't be?" Kevin Durant said about Twitter dying. "I have great entries and now I realize how classic my Twitter page is right now. So I'm very conscious of like 'This is a good one.'"

Durant certainly has a classy Twitter page, and if the application survives, he will keep adding more content to it. But whenever a billionaire has tried to buy Twitter-like applications, things haven't ended well for them.

As the caption says, 'Only time will tell...' because if Twitter dies, it will impact a lot of people. Be it athletes, journalists, politicians, or anyone. The application is a goldmine of content and it should be saved at all costs.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.



Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.