Kevin Durant Says His Altercation With Draymond Green Was Different From Draymond Punching Jordan Poole In The Face: "Somebody Got Punched In The Face... It's No Comparison To That."

The Draymond Green and Jordan Poole altercation remains a pretty big deal in the NBA even after a week since reports came out saying that Green had struck Poole after a back-and-forth in practice. 

Somebody leaked the video to the press, which made things worse for the Dubs, Green, and Poole. The situation was really tense for the team. Draymond addressed the media over the weekend, talking about the incident, apologizing to Poole, and announcing he would be out of the team for a couple of days. 

The Warriors decided to fine Draymond but not suspend him, and he's returning to the squad today. Meanwhile, everybody keeps talking about this situation and how it got out of control so easily. One of them is Kevin Durant, who starred in a similar situation with Draymond, and many people brought up his name after the Poole news saw the light.

KD had some things to say about this situation, first explaining why it's not the same situation that he lived with Green. Durant engaged in a verbal battle with Dray, but they never got physical like Poole and Green. 

"That's not the same situation," Durant told ESPN. "Somebody got punched in the face ... It's no comparison to that. It was just some words that being -- I heard people say that that happens a lot in the NBA. I had never seen nothing like that before. But what me and Draymond did a few years back, that s--- happens all the time. So it's easy to get through something like that, but I don't know what this situation is like."

He adds that everything seems to be good now, and the Dubs are ready to move on after this unfortunate incident. 

"It seems cool, everybody's back to normal," Durant said. "Draymond is playing next game, Jordan was playing last game. So I guess it's back to normal. Anything around our sport that doesn't just involve the game of basketball -- once it gets to that type of stuff, I try to stay away from it. It has nothing to do with anybody else but those people in the locker room."

Many people believe this situation could affect the Warriors' chances of competing for the championship again. If they really moved on, then they should be fine, as KD says. However, if they aren't on the same page, things could go very wrongly for them. After winning another title, they hope to keep dominating the league, but it won't happen as easily as it sounds. 

