Kevin Durant Took Only One Shot In The Fourth Quarter Against The Philadelphia 76ers

The Brooklyn Nets' woes continued this season after their most recent loss against the Philadelphia 76ers. It was certainly an embarrassing defeat for Kevin Durant and co., as the 76ers were depleted. The 76ers played the game without Joel Embiid, James Harden, and Tyrese Maxey.

But that didn't matter, as the game ended with a score of 115-106 in favor of the Sixers. As for the Nets, KD may have had 20 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists, but it was a subpar game by his standards.

After the loss, KD revealed his thoughts. The Slim Reaper believes everyone wants to see the Nets fail. After all, they have one of the strongest teams, at least on paper.

Kevin Durant Disappeared In The Fourth Quarter

Durant is considered one of the best scorers of all time, and a huge contributor to that title is his ability to lead his team when the going gets tough. More often than, KD shines in the dying minutes of games, but that wasn't the case in their loss against the 76ers.

So much so that Durant failed to make even a single shot in the final quarter. Moreover, he took only one shot throughout the entire quarter. Considering that Durant is the leader of the team, it must have been quite demoralizing for the rest of the team.

Following the defeat, the Nets have now fallen to a record of 8-10. Although Kyrie's return to the team is great news for fans, the team still needs to put together a winning streak to get out of the slump.

In their next game, the Nets will lock horns with the Toronto Raptors. While the Raptors are in the middle of the table, they cannot be taken lightly. Fans will hope to see a huge comeback from Durant in the next matchup. But one cannot be 100% sure of that happening, and that must be one of the biggest worries for the Nets Nation right now.

