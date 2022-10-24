Kevin Garnett Says He's Praying For Russell Westbrook Amid Crisis With Lakers: "Whatever You Gotta Do, Man, Find Your Love, And Find Your Passions.”

It seems like Kevin Garnett is tired of all the Russell Westbrook slander and decided to take things into his own hands, trying to send some blessings Russ' way. Following a tumultuous first week of the 2022-23 NBA season, the former NBA MVP has been getting a lot of criticism for his performances with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Purple and Gold entered this season ready to prove doubters wrong, but so far, they've mightily struggled to get things going, and as usual, all the bad looks and words have been directed at Russell Westbrook.

Well, some people still have love for Brodie and have decided to call haters out, in an attempt to help Westbrook keep his confidence, something he doesn't seem to be losing by any means.

Kevin Garnett Says He's Praying For Russell Westbrook Amid Crisis With Lakers

After Juan Toscano-Anderson showed his support for Russ over the weekend and LeBron James refused to talk bad about him following the Trail Blazers game, now Kevin Garnett is the latest name to show his support to Westbrook following a rather disappointing start to the campaign.

The Big Ticket sent a big message to Russ, claiming that he'll pray for Russ' well-being while giving a piece of advice to the point guard. KG agreed with Charles Barkley saying that the Lakers have gotten the joy of basketball out of Westbrook and decided to send some words to encourage the veteran player.

“I’ma pray for him, man,” Garnett said. “Russ, man, hold your head, man. I know how this s— can be, man. It’s a long year. Whatever you gotta do, man, find your love, and find your passions. Reset yourself and remember why you do this."

It's good to see that amid all the bad things happening around him, Westbrook still has the support of a lot of people around the league. Trade rumors regarding him keep coming, but he's stayed strong and ready to go. It doesn't look like this season will be the one where he gets his revenge, but Westbrook needs to show something different if he wants to get another chance next summer.