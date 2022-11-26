Skip to main content

Kevin Garnett Says Kevin Durant's Style Of Play On Nets Could Hurt His Body

Kevin Garnett Says Kevin Durant New Style Of Play Could Hurt His Body

Kevin Garnett has noticed something new about Kevin Durant's game and has sent a message to the 2x NBA champion, warning him about the risk of getting too much damage when his body isn't built to do it. 

After the Brooklyn Nets' recent resurgence, everybody has said good things about this team. They've been playing at a good level, beating good squads in the process, but also losing some games they should have won. Still, the Nets appear to be getting back on track, led by Kevin Durant, who is their most important player. 

KD has been the go-to guy in Brooklyn since he landed there, and now has taken a different approach to the game, changing his style of play a little bit and committing a little more on defense, which has paid off for him and the Nets. 

Kevin Garnett Says Kevin Durant's Style Of Play On Nets Could Hurt His Body

However, not everybody thinks this is a good thing for Durant in the long term. For instance, Kevin Garnett sent a message to KD, saying that his body isn't built to get physical with rivals, and if he keeps pushing it, it will backfire soon. During a recent edition of his KG Certified podcast, the Big Ticket said (20:12 mark):

“I watch people bang him. I’ve watched him take more of a physical beating than I’ve seen him over the years. And I think that if you bring in an extra body or a couple of bodies or some beef in there, they take on some of that and you slide him to the three where he’s more natural.

“Him playing the four is an advantage to him on offense but on the defensive end, it’s physical. He’s in there having to rebound, he’s in there having to take that punishment and his body is not built for that. I’m not saying he can't do that but the less wear and tear on KD is better for later on in the season.”

KD has shown time and time again that he's willing to do anything to take this team to the promised land. The 2022-23 NBA season didn't start the best way for them, but after firing Steve Nash, things have gotten better. KD has committed on defense, and that's paying off. However, that could be bad for him in the future, according to KG. 

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

Kevin Garnett Says Kevin Durant New Style Of Play Could Hurt His Body
NBA Media

Kevin Garnett Says Kevin Durant's Style Of Play On Nets Could Hurt His Body

By Orlando Silva
Stephen A. Smith Was Caught Citing A Ballsack Sports Report On Live TV
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith Was Caught Citing A Ballsack Sports Report On Live TV

By Orlando Silva
Dirk Nowitzki Revealed Uncomfortable Truth About Winning The MVP Award In 2007
NBA Media

Dirk Nowitzki Revealed Uncomfortable Truth About Winning The MVP Award In 2007

By Divij Kulkarni
Kyrie Irving Explains How The NBA Has Changed, Says The Young Stars Are Coming At The Old Guard
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving Explains How The NBA Has Changed, Says The Young Stars Are Coming At The Old Guard

By Divij Kulkarni
NBA Fans Think Atlanta Hawks Have The Cockiest Backcourt In The League
NBA Media

NBA Fans Think Atlanta Hawks Have The Cockiest Backcourt In The League

By Aaron Abhishek
Stephen Curry Praises Wife Ayesha's Cooking While Explaining How He Added 15 Pounds Of Muscle
NBA Media

Stephen Curry Praises Wife Ayesha's Cooking While Explaining How He Added 15 Pounds Of Muscle

By Divij Kulkarni
Charles Barkley Blasts NBA For Not Punishing Kyrie Irving Harder
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Blasts NBA For Not Punishing Kyrie Irving Harder

By Orlando Silva
NBA Stars Made Some Wild Tweets 10 Years Ago: "Wish I Could Go Sleep In My Mommy Bed But I Forget That I'm 23"
NBA Media

NBA Stars Made Some Wild Tweets 10 Years Ago: "Wish I Could Go Sleep In My Mommy Bed But I Forget That I'm 23"

By Aaron Abhishek
Shaquille O'Neal Questions Giannis Antetokounmpo After Ladder Fiasco: "Why Are You Shooting After The Game?"
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Questions Giannis Antetokounmpo After Ladder Fiasco: "Why Are You Shooting After The Game?"

By Aaron Abhishek
Gordon Hayward's Wife Takes A Shot At Charlotte Hornets For Not Protecting Their Players
NBA Media

Gordon Hayward's Wife Takes A Shot At Charlotte Hornets For Not Protecting Their Players

By Orlando Silva
Rodman and Jordan won three straight NBA championships together when they played for the Bulls.
NBA Media

Dennis Rodman Explains Why Michael Jordan Is The Greatest Of All Time

By Aaron Abhishek
LeBron James' Former Teammate Revealed The King's Epic Answer When He Was Asked About Feeling Pressure
NBA Media

LeBron James' Former Teammate Revealed The King's Epic Answer When He Was Asked About Feeling Pressure

By Divij Kulkarni
LeBron James Coolly Turned Down A $90 Million Offer And $10 Million Check From Reebok Before He Got To The NBA
NBA Media

LeBron James Coolly Turned Down A $90 Million Offer And $10 Million Check From Reebok Before He Got To The NBA

By Divij Kulkarni
The 10 NBA Players Who Scored The Most Career Points And Where They Rank In 3-Pointers Made All-Time
NBA

The 10 NBA Players Who Scored The Most Career Points And Where They Rank In 3-Pointers Made All-Time

By Nick Mac
Marcus Smart Claims The Boston Celtics Have 2 MVP Candidates On The Team
NBA Media

Marcus Smart Claims The Boston Celtics Have 2 MVP Candidates On The Team

By Divij Kulkarni
Shaquille O'Neal Draws Revenge Plan For Giannis Antetokounmpo Against Montrezl Harrell
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Draws Revenge Plan For Giannis Antetokounmpo Against Montrezl Harrell

By Orlando Silva