The Brooklyn Nets faced off against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night in a duel that saw Ben Simmons return to the City of Brotherly Love for the first time since that infamous Game 7 in the second round of the 2021 NBA playoffs, where Simmons collapsed and made some questionable plays that many considered cost his team the game.

The Nets landed in Wells Fargo Center with their Big 3 ready to go, trying to keep climbing back after a terrible start to the season, but the Sixers didn't care about the absences of Joel Embiid, James Harden, and Tyrese Maxey.

A collective effort from the Sixers sealed the deal, and many fans were mad at the Nets. They looked like clear favorites on paper, but the development of the game showed that it was irrelevant who played or who didn't.

Kevin Durant Called Out Nets Teammates After Losing To Undermanned Sixers

Even though Ben Simmons took a shot at his old fans, Kevin Durant blasted a heckler, and Charles Barkley even joked about Simmons wearing a bulletproof vest, there was nothing to be happy about after the game.

Kevin Durant didn't hesitate to call out his teammates following the game, pointing out all the things they couldn't do to beat the Sixers.

“This is the same s–t. Twenty more shots than us and seven more [made] 3-pointers. That’s the game,” Durant said via Mark W. Sanchez of the New York Post.

When asked about how the team can turn things around, he had a short but direct answer.

“Just go do it. Just go do what you need to do. Rebound, box out, move the ball.”

KD himself didn't have the best 4th quarter, taking only one shot in that period and failing to make a bigger impact on the team. This is bad for the Nets, as they need to do better. Jacque Vaughn, as their head coach, has made some interesting moves, but this isn't enough to make this team a contender.

If the players don't do what they must do to win, this team will keep struggling to win, even against depleted teams.

