Charles Barkley Jokes That Ben Simmons Returned To Philadelphia With A Bulletproof Vest On

The biggest game on tonight's slate was the budding rivalry game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers. This rivalry was spurned on by a trade that saw Philly get James Harden from the Nets in exchange for Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, and Ben Simmons.

Simmons' history with the 76ers fanbase is well-known, with there being plenty of resentment between the two parties.

Ben entered the Well Fargo Center in Philly while wearing an oversized jacket. While it is getting cold in Philly, Charles Barkley decided to mock what Simmons was wearing while coming into his much-anticipated first game in the city since being acrimoniously traded away.

"He wearing that big old jacket, he got a bulletproof vest under there."

Ben Simmons got an 11-point double-double with 11 assists in the game as the Brooklyn Nets fell to a shocking loss. The 76ers were missing their 3 leading scorers in Harden, Joel Embiid, and Tyrese Maxey. Simmons said he had nothing to fear while returning to Philly prior to the game.

Rating Ben Simmons First Performance In Philadelphia Since Being Traded

The Philadelphia 76ers will always be a matchup that Simmons will highlight on his calendar due to the ill will he has with the franchise over his departure. He missed a few games between the teams prior to this one due to various injuries but had an impactful night.

Simmons didn't play like a difference-maker, as he didn't step up when Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving couldn't get the necessary points on the board. His distribution and defense were both solid but couldn't help the Nets from losing.

This wasn't a bad performance by any means but it doesn't hold a candle to what Ben did in his last game against the Memphis Grizzlies. We knew it would be tough for him to sustain that, but he should have played a bigger role in this game as the Nets lost a favorable matchup to the shorthanded 76ers.

