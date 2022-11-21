Ben Simmons Has Hilarious Reaction On Upcoming Game Against The 76ers: "I Know What To Expect!"

Skip to main content

After an abysmal stretch of time for Ben Simmons' basketball career, the Brooklyn Nets star seems to be finally turning things around. After a solid showing in Portland on Thursday, Ben contributed 22 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists on Sunday, leading the Nets to an impressive win over Ja Morant and the Grizzlies.

It was Ben's best game of the season, and fans flooded him with praise both during and after the win.

In the post-game chat with the media, he also looked ahead to his upcoming matchup against the Sixers on Tuesday, which will mark his first game back in the city since demanding a trade.

Simmons and the Sixers had an ugly breakup that fans will never forget. To this day, Philadelphia sports fans still despise Simmons for the way he abandoned their team, and this week will likely be their first chance to let Simmons know just how upset they still feel.

"I do not feel good about that situation, next Tuesday," said Charles Barkley. "He's playing bad... I hope nothing bad happens. Like a fan doing something crazy... And like I said, he can't even rub it in their face playing good. It's going to be a hostile environment. He's got to play, but man it's going to be bad. Philadelphia don't mess around."

Ben Simmon's Play This Season Could Have Major Implications On The Future Of The Nets

With Ben finally playing well, it does change things for the Nets, who most thought were dead on arrival coming into this season. But if Simmons keeps playing at this level, it could help keep things together for the foreseeable future.

“The trade deadline is February 9th, and for the Nets, it’s imperative that they start to take the shape of a team that can start to climb the standings in the East, stay on the floor together, and so much of that it’s based on Ben Simmons,” said ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. “With Kyrie Irving returning on Sunday against Memphis and Brooklyn, I think the clock really starts for this Nets organization about whether they can keep this group together,” Woj said. “…What the rest of the league is looking at is how long before perhaps Kevin Durant asks out again in Brooklyn.”

Only time will tell how this season plays out for the Nets, but they certainly look a lot better now than they did a few weeks ago.

With the Kyrie Irving drama over, and Ben Simmons on the mend, this team is finally able to focus on basketball for the first time in months, and it's really paying off.

