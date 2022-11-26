Credit: Fadeaway World

The Houston Rockets and Atlanta Hawks starred in a very intense game on Friday night, with the latter constantly teasing the young Rockets team, but ultimately losing the game against a weaker team.

Kevin Porter Jr. has shown he's petty and won't hesitate to call out people if he feels disrespected. The former Cleveland Cavalier wasn't happy with the antics of the Hawks players, especially Trae Young and Dejounte Murray. These two have been criticized for mocking rivals and the Rockets weren't having any of that.

After Jabari Smith slammed the disrespectful Hawks backcourt, Porter Jr. did the same, but only fired at Trae. Young players are very willing to beef with others, as Paolo Banchero did with Dejounte Murray in the summer, and the Rockets players aren't different.

Kevin Porter Jr. Roasts Trae Young With Big Post On Instagram

KPJ wasn't having any of the antics from Trae and shared an Instagram story trolling the rival player. Following a huge 128-122 win over the Hawks, Porter Jr. didn't forget about Young and sent him a big message, calling him 'lil fella'.

"Twin look at lil fella @jalen," Porter wrote with a laughing emoji.

We're seeing new beef starting in the league in the past couple of months. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Montrezl Harrell were involved in a surprising one in recent days, and that's not the only one taking place in this campaign.

The Atlanta Hawks have been one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference this campaign, but their behavior on the court has earned them a lot of criticism. Trae Young is not afraid of embracing a villain role, and Dejounte Murray isn't any different.

However, these antics can fireback and some players like Jabari Smith and Kevin Porter Jr. could take advantage of that. This was a wild game, and the aftermath hasn't been any different for both squads.

