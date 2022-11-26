Skip to main content

Kevin Porter Jr. Roasts Trae Young With Big Post On Instagram

Kevin Porter Jr. Roasts Trae Young With Big Post On Instagram

The Houston Rockets and Atlanta Hawks starred in a very intense game on Friday night, with the latter constantly teasing the young Rockets team, but ultimately losing the game against a weaker team. 

Kevin Porter Jr. has shown he's petty and won't hesitate to call out people if he feels disrespected. The former Cleveland Cavalier wasn't happy with the antics of the Hawks players, especially Trae Young and Dejounte Murray. These two have been criticized for mocking rivals and the Rockets weren't having any of that. 

After Jabari Smith slammed the disrespectful Hawks backcourt, Porter Jr. did the same, but only fired at Trae. Young players are very willing to beef with others, as Paolo Banchero did with Dejounte Murray in the summer, and the Rockets players aren't different. 

Kevin Porter Jr. Roasts Trae Young With Big Post On Instagram

KPJ wasn't having any of the antics from Trae and shared an Instagram story trolling the rival player. Following a huge 128-122 win over the Hawks, Porter Jr. didn't forget about Young and sent him a big message, calling him 'lil fella'. 

Kevin Porter Jr. story

"Twin look at lil fella @jalen," Porter wrote with a laughing emoji. 

We're seeing new beef starting in the league in the past couple of months. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Montrezl Harrell were involved in a surprising one in recent days, and that's not the only one taking place in this campaign. 

The Atlanta Hawks have been one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference this campaign, but their behavior on the court has earned them a lot of criticism. Trae Young is not afraid of embracing a villain role, and Dejounte Murray isn't any different. 

However, these antics can fireback and some players like Jabari Smith and Kevin Porter Jr. could take advantage of that. This was a wild game, and the aftermath hasn't been any different for both squads. 

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

Kevin Porter Jr. Roasts Trae Young With Big Post On Instagram
NBA Media

Kevin Porter Jr. Roasts Trae Young With Big Post On Instagram

By Orlando Silva
Rodman and Jordan won three straight NBA championships together when they played for the Bulls.
NBA Media

Dennis Rodman Explains Why Michael Jordan Is The Greatest Of All Time

By Aaron Abhishek
LeBron James' Former Teammate Revealed The King's Epic Answer When He Was Asked About Feeling Pressure
NBA Media

LeBron James' Former Teammate Revealed The King's Epic Answer When He Was Asked About Feeling Pressure

By Divij Kulkarni
Patrick Beverley Reveals Kawhi Leonard's Real Personality
NBA Media

Patrick Beverley Reveals Kawhi Leonard's Real Personality

By Orlando Silva
Marcus Smart Claims The Boston Celtics Have 2 MVP Candidates On The Team
NBA Media

Marcus Smart Claims The Boston Celtics Have 2 MVP Candidates On The Team

By Divij Kulkarni
Kevin Garnett Says Kevin Durant New Style Of Play Could Hurt His Body
NBA Media

Kevin Garnett Says Kevin Durant's Style Of Play On Nets Could Hurt His Body

By Orlando Silva
Stephen A. Smith Was Caught Citing A Ballsack Sports Report On Live TV
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith Was Caught Citing A Ballsack Sports Report On Live TV

By Orlando Silva
Dirk Nowitzki Revealed Uncomfortable Truth About Winning The MVP Award In 2007
NBA Media

Dirk Nowitzki Revealed Uncomfortable Truth About Winning The MVP Award In 2007

By Divij Kulkarni
Kyrie Irving Explains How The NBA Has Changed, Says The Young Stars Are Coming At The Old Guard
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving Explains How The NBA Has Changed, Says The Young Stars Are Coming At The Old Guard

By Divij Kulkarni
NBA Fans Think Atlanta Hawks Have The Cockiest Backcourt In The League
NBA Media

NBA Fans Think Atlanta Hawks Have The Cockiest Backcourt In The League

By Aaron Abhishek
Stephen Curry Praises Wife Ayesha's Cooking While Explaining How He Added 15 Pounds Of Muscle
NBA Media

Stephen Curry Praises Wife Ayesha's Cooking While Explaining How He Added 15 Pounds Of Muscle

By Divij Kulkarni
Charles Barkley Blasts NBA For Not Punishing Kyrie Irving Harder
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Blasts NBA For Not Punishing Kyrie Irving Harder

By Orlando Silva
NBA Stars Made Some Wild Tweets 10 Years Ago: "Wish I Could Go Sleep In My Mommy Bed But I Forget That I'm 23"
NBA Media

NBA Stars Made Some Wild Tweets 10 Years Ago: "Wish I Could Go Sleep In My Mommy Bed But I Forget That I'm 23"

By Aaron Abhishek
Shaquille O'Neal Questions Giannis Antetokounmpo After Ladder Fiasco: "Why Are You Shooting After The Game?"
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Questions Giannis Antetokounmpo After Ladder Fiasco: "Why Are You Shooting After The Game?"

By Aaron Abhishek
Gordon Hayward's Wife Takes A Shot At Charlotte Hornets For Not Protecting Their Players
NBA Media

Gordon Hayward's Wife Takes A Shot At Charlotte Hornets For Not Protecting Their Players

By Orlando Silva
LeBron James Coolly Turned Down A $90 Million Offer And $10 Million Check From Reebok Before He Got To The NBA
NBA Media

LeBron James Coolly Turned Down A $90 Million Offer And $10 Million Check From Reebok Before He Got To The NBA

By Divij Kulkarni