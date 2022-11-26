Shaquille O'Neal Questions Giannis Antetokounmpo After Ladder Fiasco: "Why Are You Shooting After The Game?"

Skip to main content

Shaquille O'Neal hasn't forgotten Giannis Antetokounmpo's ladder row yet. And he just has one question for the Milwaukee Bucks star.

It's been just over a week since Antetokounmpo's ladder-pushing incident went viral on social media, along with his postgame altercation with Philadelphia 76ers center Montrezl Harrell.

The aftermath of the Sixers vs. Milwaukee Bucks game saw Antetokounmpo practicing some free throws, but Harrell was not having any of it. Soon after, the former knocked down a ladder that was placed in front of the basket after the Wells Fargo Center employee refused to move it.

A lot has happened since then. Both players have shared their side of the story and the controversy has also seen some debates rage on Twitter over their actions.

Shaquille O'Neal Asks Giannis Antetokounmpo The Reason Behind Shooting After The Game

Giannis Antetokounmpo may have had 25 points in the 110-102 loss to the Sixers, but perhaps the result would have turned in the Bucks' favor had he nailed his shots from the charity stripe.

The two-time MVP was 4-of-15 from the free throw line and it wasn't surprising that he stayed back to practice a few to clear his head and even perhaps get an early jump on the next game.

Speaking on the latest episode of Big Podcast, O'Neal shared his thoughts on the fiasco and had only one question for Antetokounmpo, while also giving an idea of how to get back against Harrell.

“My question is why are you shooting after the game? What’s that gonna prove? The game is over man, let it go. If you’re two for ten in the game and you lose and then you go after the game and shoot eight for ten, what does that prove? It don’t prove nothing. So, that’s my question.”

The answer perhaps would be the forward saying that he just wanted to make sure he may not have a bad night again, except that the session didn't go as planned. 

On the season front, Milwaukee is 13-5 and placed second in the East. Their 9-0 run hit a speed bump, but the side is still placed in a comfortable position and is poised to make the postseason again.

