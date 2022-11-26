Credit: Fadeaway World

Shaquille O'Neal has given Giannis Antetokounmpo a solution to his beef with Philadelphia 76ers big man Montrezl Harrell. The Milwaukee Bucks superstar and the Sixers' role player were involved in a heated altercation last week, with Giannis then pushing a ladder and acting tough against a Sixers worker.

It all happened after Harrell didn't want to share the court with Antetokounmpo and even refused to give him the basketball back. Giannis wasn't happy with that situation and after a team worker tried to stop him from shooting the ball, Antetokounmpo took offense to that.

Following that, Harrell and Giannis' brother, Thanasis, engaged in another back and forth, with the former threatening the latter. This situation wasn't the best for anybody, and Harrell got the most criticism for that.

Shaquille O'Neal Draws Revenge Plan For Giannis Antetokounmpo Against Montrezl Harrell

Shaquille O'Neal also had a couple of things to say about it, first criticizing Giannis for trying to prove something with his post-game workout but also giving him an idea of how to deal with this situation in the future. During the most recent edition of his The Big Podcast with Shaq, the 4x NBA champion said that Giannis should try to get revenge every time he sees Trezz on the court.

"Great people have files right there and when you piss them off we just put it in the file we just put it on file so Giannis every time he come back he should try to get 40," O'Neal said. "Every time Montrezl is in the game, you should try to dunk on him and embarrass him, definitely extra motivation."

O'Neal mentioned what Harrell did to Thanasis, which should be extra motivation for the Greek Freak.

"Also you know the same thing for Montrez, 'I Punk Giannis' brother, he ain't that tough.' So I'm gonna be circling these games on the calendar."

Giannis isn't the most controversial player in the league. In fact, he's constantly spreading love and making jokes while sending good messages to the public. However, that doesn't mean other players will try to get on him and act tough in front of the 2x NBA MVP. This situation could have been easily avoided if better decisions had been made. Sadly, that wasn't the case and now we have a new beef in the league.

