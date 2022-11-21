NBA Insider Says He Gained A Lot Of Respect For Giannis Antetokounmpo After Being 'Bullied' By Montrezl Harrell

Credit: Brett Davis/USA Today Sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo is about as well-liked as any NBA superstar can be. Over the course of his 9-year career, the Greek Freak has given fans very few reasons to hate on him.

In Friday's contest against the Wizards, however, Antetokounmpo found himself in some hot water for an incident that happened after the game as he was trying to shoot free throws on the court.

Giannis and the Bucks had traveled to Philadelphia to take on the Sixers, and things didn't go their way, as the hosts won 110-102. It was the 3rd defeat in the last 4 games for the Bucks, and Giannis scored 25 points in the loss. One of the bigger talking points from the game, though, was his free throw shooting, as he went 4-15 from the line, and after the game, he wanted to practice his free throws. The staff, however, wanted to wrap things up for the night and brought a ladder over to get some work done at the rim. Giannis wasn't having it, though, and he got into an argument with them that ended with him pushing the ladder to the floor.

The whole scene really got noticed once it went viral online, and many in the NBA community have spoken up about how it makes Giannis look.

NBA Insider Praises Antetokounmpo For How He Handled Bullying By Montrezl Harrell

76ers big man Montrezl Harrell was directly involved in the altercation and even shouted expletives at Giannis to prevent him from practicing his free throws. According to one NBA insider who witnessed the moment, Giannis actually responded pretty well to the situation at hand and to the harassment from Trez.

"Montrez is just a little upset because Montrez didn't have a really good game. He actually doesn't play a lot and I think that that led to it. Some dudes try to bully people and then you look at the guy getting bullied and see how they respond. And I'll be honest with you, I gained a lot of respect for Giannis because it looked like Montrez was trying to bully him. He stayed, he didn't back down."

Giannis isn't scared of anyone, and he's not going to back down. As the best basketball player in the world and a 7'0" machine, he's someone that's going to command respect -- one way or another.

For the most part, though, the guy is strictly business, and it's one aspect of his character that sets him apart from everyone else.

