Montrezl Harrell Responds To Postgame Altercation With Giannis Antetokounmpo

Credit: Fadeaway World

Philadelphia 76ers' Montrezl Harrell took to social media to respond to his postgame altercation with Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo.

After the game that saw the Sixers win 110-102, the duo was involved in a heated exchange. To quickly recap, Antetokounmpo wanted to work on his free throws, especially after he made just 4-of-15 during the game, but Harrell was having none of it.

He returned to the court with assistant coach Jonathan Love, and took the ball away from the forward while also dishing out some verbal treatment. Things escalated when Antetokounmpo returned with two balls.

Per a clip by The Athletic, Harrell was seen screaming at Antetokounmpo:

"This Isn't F***ing Milwaukee. Get that s**t out of there.”

To which he got a reply from the Bucks star:



"I'm doing my f*****g job."

The drama didn't end there as Antetokounmpo's brother, Thanasis, walked over to try to talk to Harrell, only for the center to reportedly lash out again:



"I'll beat your ass," while reportedly adding "you better send that s**t back to the locker room."

This was followed by Antetokounmpo, causing the A-shaped ladder to fall after a Wells Fargo Center employee put it in front of the basket. In his attempt to move the ladder, Antetokounmpo knocked it over.

Montrezl Harrell Responds To His Spat With Giannis Antetokounmpo

While Antetokounmpo answered the question on the incident, saying it was never his intention to disrespect anyone.

He went on to say that he even offered Harrell if they could shoot together, but that was a conversation that went south. Per The Athletic:

"We are professional athletes that try to do our job. You can go and ask [Harrell]. I offered him to shoot, let's shoot together. I'm not going to try to fight somebody. I have kids now, I gotta save my money

Harrell took to Twitter to share his side of the story. He added that the Bucks star ignored him, and that led to the fireworks between the two.

"Aye make sure you get the complete story. I ask the man can he get off the court so I can workout they had to change the court over he ignore me so hey that's what you get! Respect is respect! GOODNIGHT!"

Milwaukee Bucks play the Portland Trail Blazers next, while the Philadelphia 76ers square off against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

