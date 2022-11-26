Skip to main content

NBA Fans Think Atlanta Hawks Have The Cockiest Backcourt In The League

The Atlanta Hawks may have lost to the Houston Rockets, but their backcourt was still looked at as the cockiest in the NBA.

This comes on the back of the bullying Atlanta's duo of Trae Young and Dejounte Murray was called out for in their 128-122 loss to the Rockets. The two were shown taking shots at rookie Jabari Smith Jr. with Murray tapping him on his head after a triple.

Not all fans were pleased, while some were okay with the banter as long as the team could back it up.

Despite the tempers flaring after Murray's move on Smith, the Rockets were unfazed and rallied to their fourth win of the season.

Jabari Smith Jr. Has His Revenge Against The Atlanta Hawks

He may be a 19-year-old rookie, but Jabari Smith Jr. isn't the kind to back down when things go south, even if it means taking on his own teammates.

This time around, he wasn't willing to let Murray get away with what he did, and while there was a bit of an argy-bargy on the side, he had his say in the postgame chat with the media. Per ClutchPoints:

“There was a little disrespect going on from their side, so we just wanted to check them on it and just do some straightening, but we bounced back and responded with a win, so that’s how you do it”

In the meantime, the Hawks are 11-8, and while the loss doesn't necessarily dent their campaign too much, they will be keen to back their talk with an equally solid game. They have had a mixed season thus far, despite being fifth in the Eastern Conference standings.

They have two tough clashes coming up against the Miami Heat and the Philadelphia 76ers — opponents who are as bullish as the Hawks are. After letting Houston take off with a win, the likes of Young and Murray will be wary not to let another of these close contests slip.

