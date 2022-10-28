Klay Thompson Gives Hilarious Response When Asked About 4 Rings Comment To Devin Booker: "Sounds Like I Was Stating Facts"

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Klay Thompson and Devin Booker had arguably the biggest on-court moment during this week as the players got into a heated spat on the court that led to Klay's first-ever ejection from an NBA game. The Suns took a big win over the Warriors that day as well, as Klay had a less-than-ideal performance.

While he was jawing with Booker on the court, Klay allegedly referenced the 4 championship rings that he has won in his career. As compared to Klay, Booker's list of achievements runs a little dry outside his All-NBA first-team appearance last season. Klay has commented on the spat saying that he doesn't remember what he said but it sounds like he was stating facts.

Thompson's championship history cannot be argued with, as he has proven time and time again that he shows up in the big moments. However, severe doubt surrounds Klay right now about his level of play declining this season.

Is Devin Booker Going To Take Another Leap This Season?

Booker and Klay were extremely friendly to each other after the game cracking jokes about the incident that caused Klay to be ejected. With Booker's continued rise and Klay's regression, a change in the Western Conference may be coming,

Klay Thompson has been on the team that has reigned over the NBA for over a decade. But as the Warriors figure out the growing pains of including young players into a roster that wants to win a title, the Phoenix Suns will be watching carefully to see if they can finally pounce.

After 2 seasons of playoff heartbreak, this is the final chance the Suns may have to push for a title with their current core. The team has the picks to improve the roster ad should look toward doing that. They have had a strong start to the season, with Booker leading the way admirably. It's just a matter of whether he can enjoy the same success in the 2023 Playoffs and possibly beat the Golden State Warriors.