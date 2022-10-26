Skip to main content

Shaquille O'Neal Praises Devin Booker For Trash-Talking Klay Thompson Even Though They Respect Each Other: "I'm Glad He's Out There Competing."

Devin Booker and Klay Thompson starred in a controversial moment on Tuesday night when they went at it during the Phoenix Suns' 134-105 win over the Golden State Warriors. The shooting guards exchanged some words before things got really heated and Thompson was ejected from a game for the first time in his career. 

After the game was over, Booker showed his respect to Klay, saying he has nothing but love and respect for the 4x NBA champion, shutting down any possibility of beef between them. 

DBook has always been a big competitor and this time was another example of that. It was unexpected that he and Klay went at it like that, but now things are cool and nothing bigger happened. 

Moreover, he earned some praise for his attitude, with Shaquille O'Neal saying that regardless of the love and respect he may have for Klay, it's good that he doesn't care about it when they're playing. During the most recent edition of Inside the NBA, Shaq reacted to this incident (4:35 mark).

"Devin Booker, I liked what he said, 'I love Klay, I respect Klay,'" O'Neal said. "I always had this problem too, but not really a problem. I love David Robinson, but I gotta go at you. I love Mr. Patrick Ewing, but I gotta kill you. Hakeem, I love you, I can't kill you, but I wanna catch up to you one day."

"I'm glad he's out there competing," Shaq said. "He's playing well and they looked good tonight."

Booker is delighting everybody this season. His head coach has called him the 'most complete player' in the league right now given his efficiency and how easy it's been for him to score from every spot on the court. Book is playing at a great level and he's ready to lead this team back to the NBA Finals. The job won't be easy, but with Book playing like an MVP, the Suns will have a big chance to make some noise this season.

